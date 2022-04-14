Michael Strahan gushes over daughter Isabella's runway debut: 'Very proud of you'

Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
·2 min read
Michael Strahan is having a proud dad moment.

The "Good Morning America" co-anchor lauded over his daughter Isabella's runway debut.

"Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend," he wrote on Instagram Monday. "As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad."

The 17-year-old model walked for Sherri Hill's Bridal and Evening fashion show on April 8, which premiered on the designer's Instagram Live.

Strahan's Instagram reel featured Isabella getting her makeup done backstage before cutting to her sashay on the runway in a black velvet and tulle floor-length gown and then showed her again as she walked the runway in a white gown that featured a long feather train.

Colleagues supported the dad and daughter in the comments.

"WOWOWOWOWOW!!!!," ABC News anchor Janai Norman wrote.

Other young models took the Sherri Hill runway the same night including social media influencer Emma Brooks and celebrity YouTube twins Taytum and Oakley Fisher.

Isabella joins a long list of celebrity kids who have dipped a toe into modeling including Steve Jobs' daughter Eve, who recently signed to DNA models, Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia Gerber, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon and Heidi Klum's daughter Leni Klum.

Strahan has four children: Tanita and Michael Jr., whom he shares with ex Wanda Hutchins, and twins Isabella and Sophia, whom he shares with ex Jean Muggli.

The former NFL football player often posts his youngest daughters on his Instagram page joking that he didn't get the photo approved but they "both look beautiful as always."

"Happy birthday to my babies! Well, they're not really babies anymore! I can’t believe they turned 17 today!!!! So proud of them and everything they continue to accomplish in life," Strahan wrote on Instagram for their birthday with his signature hashtag. "#IDidntGetThisPictureApprovedButYouBothLookBeautifulAsAlways"

