Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Says She’s 'Terrified' After Starting Chemo: 'What If My Organs Shut Down?'

“I’m stressing myself out because I feel like everything could just go wrong with me at any moment,” the 19-year-old said of her treatment for a brain tumor

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan is trying to keep a positive mindset as she begins chemotherapy following her brain tumor diagnosis.

On Wednesday, the 19-year-old student and model posted the seventh installment of her YouTube series, where she's been sharing her health journey after having emergency surgery last October to remove a large medulloblastoma — a type of malignant tumor — in her cerebellum.

In the vlog, Isabella is in North Carolina at the Duke University Hospital sitting in her room undergoing treatment. She was showing her chemotherapy port and wires before admitting that she’s been “freaking myself out.”

“I just got my big bag of chemo,” she quipped before sharing that the drugs have been “running for six hours.”

“I’m stressing myself out because I feel like everything could just go wrong with me at any moment,” she continued. “I don’t know, I'm just so terrified that my leg is going to start twitching, or what if my organs just shut down?”

Related: Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Posts Vulnerable Video About Her Brain Tumor Diagnosis: 'I Don't Feel Like Myself'

Isabella Strahan/Youtube Isabella Strahan

Isabella’s twin sister Sophia and her father's girlfriend Kayla Quick quickly cut her off and told her to calm down and think more positively.



Isabella also noted that her eyes have been feeling “really strained” but she’s trying to stay positive. She even received a nice surprise from her dad who showed up to the hospital with her favorite breakfast from Chick-fil-a.

In her vlog, the model then decided to give a tour of her hospital room and parts of her floor in the hospital.

She said whenever she’s able to take a walk, she typically makes one or two laps around the floor before going back to her room.

During the walk, Michael stopped by the hospital wing’s “Parent’s Encouragement Board,” which is dedicated for parents of patients to leave kind messages to fellow parents. He wrote: “You got this! Faith and love.”

Story continues

Related: Michael Strahan’s Daughter Isabella Tearfully Celebrates Last Day of Radiation: 'Never Thought I’d Be Ringing the Bell'

Isabella Strahan/Youtube Isabella Strahan showing her chemotherapy port

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, Isabella gave a glimpse at her lengthy and difficult preparation for chemotherapy. In her vlog, she laid in bed ahead of surgery to get her port placed. The device is surgically implanted and attached to a vein in her upper chest area in order for healthcare providers to draw blood and give treatments without a needle stick.

At the time, the college student explained that it’s been a difficult day as she continued to keep a smile on her face.

“Busy day,” she said. “I got an IV put in for this kidney thing…never fun. Healing from my port surgery…not fun at all. I now have a wire in my chest. They just put radioactive dye in my body and then I have a blood draw, and then an EKG, then I have another blood draw, then I have an MRI. So it’s a busy day.”

Related: Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella, 19, Reveals Brain Tumor Diagnosis: 'Just Have to Keep Living Every Day'

Isabella Strahan/Youtube Michael Strahan with his daughter Isabella

Isabella then told her mother that her neck really hurts and her chest is sore from getting the port placement surgery. “Not the most fun,” she said in the clip.

Isabella first shared her diagnosis during a segment on Good Morning America alongside her dad. She was diagnosed with the condition in October after she started experiencing headaches — which she initially attributed to vertigo — during her freshman year at the University of Southern California.

She has since been documenting her journey undergoing treatment in her YouTube series, which she started to benefit Duke Children's Hospital & Health Center.

"It's been like, two months of keeping it quiet, which is definitely difficult. I don't wanna hide it anymore 'cause it's hard to always keep in," Isabella said on GMA. "I hope to just kind of be a voice, and be [someone] who maybe [those who] are going through chemotherapy or radiation can look at."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.