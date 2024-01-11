Michael Strahan and daughter Isabella, 19, reveal brain tumor diagnosis on 'GMA'

Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

The father-daughter pair revealed Isabella's diagnosis with medulloblastoma on "Good Morning America" Thursday with host Robin Roberts.

"I didn't notice anything was off till probably like Oct. 1," the 19-year-old said. "That's when I definitely noticed headaches, nausea, couldn't walk straight."

Isabella received her diagnosis in October following an MRI.

Medulloblastoma is a cancer that typically develops in the cerebellum, the back of the brain responsible for movement and motor skills, according to the National Cancer Institute.

"Today my daughter @IsabellaStrahan joined @RobinRoberts and myself for an interview about the journey she has been going through on @GMA," Strahan wrote on Instagram. "I love you Isabella and I’m always by your side. To all sending love, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts!!"

This story is developing.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Strahan, daughter Isabella reveal brain tumor diagnosis on GMA