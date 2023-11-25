Michael Strahan Celebrates Thanksgiving with His Daughters After “Good Morning America ”Hiatus

Following his three-week absence from 'GMA' and 'Fox NFL Sunday,' the TV host's daughter shared a photo of him with his family for the holiday

Sophia Strahan

Michael Strahan is celebrating Thanksgiving with his adult kids — Tanita, Michael Jr., Isabella and Sophia.

The Good Morning America cohost's daughter Sophia shared a series of photos that feature a look at their holiday celebration.

"Always thankful," she wrote alongside images of their Thanksgiving place settings, selfies with her dad and her twin sister Isabella and her full plate of food.



In the comments section, Strahan voiced his gratitude for his loved ones. "Love you baby!❤️❤️ Beyond thankful for you!!" he said.

The Thanksgiving update follows Strahan's Nov. 21 birthday, which he celebrated live on GMA.

After getting birthday wishes from his co-hosts, including Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, the former NFL star had a humorous exchange with consumer correspondent Becky Worley while discussing the Theragun handheld deep tissue massager.

"[It's] very helpful for this aging jock. Michael, I don't know about you, but I definitely use it on the thighs, on the arm," Worley, 52, said. Strahan then joked, "When you said, 'aging jock,' I thought you meant me because it’s my birthday. But that's OK, Becky — and I do use it. I use it as well!."



The lighthearted exchange came after the broadcaster’s unexpected absence from the morning talk show — and recent return. The father of four took a nearly three-week hiatus from GMA and Fox NFL Sunday at the end of October through the middle of November.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Michael Strahan

When the TV personality appeared on the ABC morning show, he did not address the reason behind his absence. But Roberts and Stephanopoulos, both 62, appeared ecstatic for his return.

Roberts opened the show saying, “Can I just say, we have tears of joy because we have Michael back here at the desk with us?” Strahan then replied, “It is great to be back with both of you," before getting into the news of the day.

His GMA return came three days after the football analyst rejoined Fox NFL Sunday. Strahan returned to the network’s pregame broadcast to honor veterans alongside his co-host, Curt Menefee.

He also appeared on the Fox NFL Sunday TikTok to take part in a quiz to guess the meaning of military terms with Rob Gronkowski, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long and Jimmy Johnson.

Michael Strahan Instagram Michael Strahan with his children Michael Jr., Isabella and Sophia and girlfriend Kayla Quick

During Strahan’s hiatus, PEOPLE confirmed Strahan’s brief break from both shows was due to private reasons.

Strahan, meanwhile, is no stranger to posting about his four children, especially as his two youngest daughters went to college this fall.



He shares his two older kids — Tanita, 32, and Michael Jr., 29 — with his first wife Wanda Hutchins, to whom he was married from 1992 to 1996.

He also shares 19-year-old twins Isabella and Sophia with his second wife, Jean Muggli. The two were married from 1999 to 2006.

Michael Strahan Instagram Michael Strahan with his daughters and Kayla Quick

In August, the father of four moved Sophia into Duke University and shared the milestone on Instagram.



“Dropped off the youngest of the tribe @sophialstrahan at college! Can’t believe how time has flown by and I’m so proud of her. I know she’s going to crush college life!! #DukeDad,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I know she’s a twin so @isabellastrahan pics coming soon! Lol,” he said of Isabella, who is now attending USC.

Nearly a month after Sophia was moved in, Strahan shared a photo of Isabella at the University of Southern California.

“Got to spend the weekend with @isabellastrahan and see her all moved into college and check out a game. #GirlDad,” he wrote in an Instagram post. The father and daughter duo are seen embracing one another while in the stands of the USC football stadium.

