Michael Spavor: China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case thought to be linked to Huawei

This 2014 file photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chatting during a visit by former US basketball star Dennis Rodman (not pictured), as Canadian businessman Michael Spavor looks on (KCNA VIA KNS/AFP via Getty Image)

A court in China has sentenced a Canadian entrepreneur to 11 years in prison in a move thought to be linked to the arrest of a Huawei executive.

Michael Spavor and another Canadian, Robert Schellenberg, have been detained in China in what critics call “hostage politics” after the executive, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested at the Vancouver airport in late 2018.

Ms Meng, the daughter of the founder of the Chinese telecoms company, is currently detained in Canada. She was arrested on a warrant from the US charged with misleading HSBC Holdings PLC about Huawei’s business dealings in Iran.

Her actions could have potentially caused the bank to violate American economic sanctions, reported Reuters. If Ms Meng is extradited to the US she could face charges linked to violating sanctions.

China has released very little detail on the spying case against Mr Spavor other than the allegation that he was a conduit for intelligence and sensitive information provided to former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig beginning in 2017.

Canadian Ambassador Dominic Barton, who met with Mr Spavor after his court hearing, said he is “strong, resilient, focused on what’s happening.”

The ambassador said Mr Spavor asked to send three messages: “Thank you for all your support, it means a lot to me. Two, I am in good spirits. And three, I want to get home.”

Mr Spavor was also fined 50,000 yuan (£5,569.83) on top of his sentence.

The move comes just days after it was revealed that Canadian Robert Schellenberg, who was arrested for drug smuggling in 2014 in China, faces a death sentence.

The sentencing also came as lawyers in Canada representing Ms Weng tried to convince a court not to extradite her to the United States.

“We call on China to grant Robert Schellenberg clemency. We have expressed our firm opposition to this cruel and usual punishment and continue to express that to the Chinese authorities,” Mr Barton said.

“It is not a coincidence that these are happening right now, while the case is going on in Vancouver,” referring to Huawei official Meng Wanzhou’s case.