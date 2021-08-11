Michael Spavor: Canadian jailed for 11 years in China on spying charges

A file photo of Michael Spavor from 2014

A court in the Chinese city of Dandong has sentenced a Canadian citizen to 11 years on charges of spying.

Michael Spavor has been detained since 2018, after being arrested with fellow Canadian ex-diplomat Michael Kovrig.

The verdict will further test a strained relationship between the Canadian and Chinese governments.

It comes as an extradition battle involving Meng Wanzhou, a senior executive at Chinese tech giant Huawei, is taking place in Canada.

In a statement published on Wednesday, the Dandong court said: "For the crime of spying and illegal provision of state secrets abroad [Spavor] has been sentenced to 11 years in jail, confiscation of 50,000 yuan ($7715: £557) worth of personal property and deportation."

It's not yet clear when the deportation will take place.

China had separately on Tuesday rejected an appeal by a Canadian citizen who was found guilty of drug smuggling - upholding his death sentence.