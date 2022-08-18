Michael Smith returns to talk moving to Amazon, Patriots/Panthers fights & fearing for Zach Wilson

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

After opening the podcast with an update on Deshaun Watson, Charles Robinson is joined on this week's podcast by NBC's Michael Smith, who has recently been announced as an analyst for Prime Video's coverage of Thursday Night Football. Charles & Michael talk about their decades of friendship in the NFL journalism space and Michael's career journey from ESPN to NBC and his upcoming work for Amazon. (7:55)

Michael joins from Patriots/Panthers joint practice in Foxboro, Massachusetts, where Michael reports on the handful of fights that have broken out at camp & Charles weighs in on the fresh start for the offense under OC Ben McAdoo and Baker Mayfield. (28:43)

Closing out the episode, Charles & Michael discuss a few of the recent preseason injuries, highlighted by the partial meniscus tear suffered by New York Jets QB Zach Wilson. Michael laments Wilson's situation and fears that Wilson & Bears QB Justin Fields may suffer similar fates to star-crossed Carolina QBs Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold. (38:20)

