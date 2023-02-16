Michael Skubala excited to be asked to extend time as Leeds interim manager

Mark Walker, PA
·3 min read

Michael Skubala says he is excited and not overwhelmed after being asked to extend his role as interim manager at Leeds.

The West Yorkshire club are still on the hunt for a permanent replacement for Jesse Marsch after they sacked the American 10 days ago.

Leeds Under-21s boss Skubala was initially put in place for the two Premier League games in five days against Manchester United, but after a series of setbacks in their search, the club have asked him to stay longer in the role.

The former England Under-18s coach, who has also spent time as the head coach of England’s futsal team, said: “I didn’t expect to be here, that’s honest, but I’ve been coaching for many years in the background and in different ways.

“Overwhelming? I don’t think so, I’m OK. I’ve got a great support network around me with the staff, the board and the club itself and for me the fans have been brilliant as well.

“Hopefully they can see I’m just trying to do the best job I can do, so I wouldn’t say overwhelming, I’d say exciting really.”

Leeds have failed to make a swift appointment after Marsch’s exit, with Carlos Corberan, Arne Slot and Andoni Iraola all ruled out of the running, while a possible short-term replacement, Alfred Schreuder, is no longer an option.

The Whites are a point above third-from-bottom Everton and the two sides face each other at Goodison Park on Saturday in what could prove to be a key fixture in the relegation battle.

Skubala described Saturday’s game as “huge”, but feels there is still enough time for Leeds to move clear of the bottom three.

He said: “It’s an opportunity for three points, that’s all I’m focused on, Everton, and if we do well I’ll be focused on the next game.

“There’s still a lot of games to go, we need to pick up points, but there’s a lot of games. We’re excited to try and get three points. That’s the most important thing.

“I’ve enjoyed the challenge. I love working with top players and sorting a game plan for top opposition.”

Leeds are scheduled to play bottom club Southampton a week on Saturday, but no longer face the prospect of going up against Marsch, who had been favourite to replace Nathan Jones at the south-coast club before talks broke down.

Skubala will monitor injured trio skipper Liam Cooper, Marc Roca and Luis Sinisterra before Saturday’s game, while Pascal Struijk is likely to be in contention after recovering from concussion.

Meanwhile, Leeds have exercised an option to extend Luke Ayling’s contract until the summer of 2024.

The 31-year-old vice-captain, who has made 237 appearances in all competitions since arriving at the club from Bristol City in 2016, would have been out of contract at the end of this season.

Latest Stories

  • ‘F**k you, Phil’: Rory McIlroy’s Full Swing outburst reveals contempt for Phil Mickelson

    McIlroy takes aim at Mickelson during Netflix documentary Full Swing about golf’s civil war

  • Thai cave rescue: Duangpetch Promthep, Wild Boars captain, dies in UK

    The 17-year-old had been in a football academy in Leicestershire since late last year.

  • FIFA officially confirms Canadian men's automatic 2026 World Cup qualification

    The Canadian men's national soccer team has officially qualified for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. Soccer's international governing body confirmed that Canada — along with the U.S. and Mexico — have secured automatic berths as co-hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The marquee event — set to begin on June 3, 2026 and conclude on July 8, 2026 — will have 16 cities across the three countries host games, which includes Toronto and Vancouver. FIFA released a statement Tuesday saying: "The FIFA Counci

  • Check out historic lows LIV golfers Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson have hit in world rankings

    Phil Mickelson was 71st in the world when his move to LIV Golf became official in June and No. 32 after the 2021 PGA Championship. He's at No. 279.

  • Men against boys as Arsenal left bloodied by Man City

    By Jason Burt, at the Emirates

  • Canada Soccer’s battle with its players, explained

    As the Canada women's national team prepares for a game against the USWNT, its players are "disgusted." And they say the dispute with Canada Soccer is about far more than equal pay.

  • Patrick Mahomes reveals strict Rihanna rule Super Bowl players had to follow

    Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes led his side to glory against the Philadelphia Eagles

  • Canadian Football League takes over ownership of Montreal Alouettes franchise

    TORONTO — The Canadian Football League has again taken over operating the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL made the announcement Tuesday, adding former Alouettes president Mario Cecchini has been appointed interim president In a statement, the CFL said Cecchini will lead the franchise's day-to-day operations under supervision from the league office. General manager Danny Maciocia will continue "to focus on the important work of building the team’s roster for the upcoming 2023 season." The announcemen

  • Hamlin: I meant no religious disrespect for wearing jacket

    Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin said Wednesday he never intended to offend anyone for attending the Super Bowl wearing a jacket that critics deemed to feature an offensive depiction of Jesus. “After talking with my parents I understand how my coat could have offended some people,” Hamlin wrote in a note posted on his Twitter account. “It was never my intentions to hurt or disrespect anyone, the coat is abstract art to me.”

  • Canadian women soccer players defiant in wake of shameful treatment by Canada Soccer

    This is a column by Shireen Ahmed, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. News of the Canadian women's soccer team's job action sent sports media into a tizzy equal to the news of Toronto's mayor quitting due to an extramarital affair, and the prime minister permitting UFOs to be shot down in Canadian airspace. Last Friday, the women's team, the Olympic champions from Tokyo, announced that they were taking "job action" ahead of th

  • Injured trio set to miss Manchester United’s clash with Barcelona

    Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay are not expected to travel to Spain.

  • LIV Golf Tour Clears 100 Percent Of US Markets (But Not All CW Stations)

    Well this is something: the 2023 LIV Golf League season will air in 100 percent of the country. The network made it official today by announcing the first official full season of the Saudi-backed golf will air on some CW stations and on Nexstar owned and operated stations in key markets including Chicago, San Francisco, […]

  • Canadian Soccer Business says it has been misunderstood, offers to help Canada teams

    Canadian Soccer Business, the little-known entity that represents Canada Soccer's corporate partnerships and broadcast rights among other assets, is tired of getting slagged. And it says it wants to help the Canadian men's and women's teams, who have lambasted both Canada Soccer and its deal with CSB during increasingly testy labour negotiations. "CSB has been misunderstood," said Mark Noonan, who doubles as CEO of Canadian Soccer Business and commissioner of the Canadian Premier League. "Probab

  • China national soccer boss arrested on corruption charges

    The head of China’s national soccer federation has been arrested on corruption charges in the latest blow to the country’s effort to grow its standing at home and internationally. A one-sentence statement from the ruling Communist Party’s anti-graft watchdog body said Chen Shuyuan had been placed under investigation by national and Hubei provincial sports bodies. Chen is head of the Chinese Football Association and vice chair of its party committee, underscoring the government's heavy hand in attempting to direct success in the game.

  • Wasteful Chelsea punished by Borussia Dortmund for lack of true goalscorer

    By Matt Law, at Signal Iduna Park

  • Jays outfielder Springer feeling healthy again, comfortable moving to right field

    DUNEDIN, Fla. — Blue Jays outfielder George Springer was his usual easygoing self at spring training on Tuesday, hamming it up at times with his teammates as everyone gets settled into the regular pre-season routine and flow. An injury-plagued 2022 season behind him, Springer is feeling energized and healthy after undergoing off-season surgery to remove a bone spur from his right elbow. "I'm in a good spot and I'm very happy about it," Springer said. "It feels good to feel good." The elbow issue

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats very busy on second day of CFL free agency

    The second day of CFL free agency was a busy one for Orlondo Steinauer and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Hamilton announced the signing of nine free agents Wednesday, including receiver Tim White, the lone returnee from last year's squad. Two others — defensive lineman Ja'Gared Davis and offensive lineman Joel Figueroa — are back with the Ticats after time away. Newcomers include receiver Llevi Noel, running back James Butler, linebackers Jameer Thurman and Fraser Sopik and defensive linemen Casey Sa

  • Tiger Woods reveals his target on return to competitive golf

    Woods has not played an event without the use of a cart since last summer’s Open Championship, when he missed the cut at St Andrews

  • Miranda Lambert's Fans Are Completely Divided Over Her Super Bowl Outfit

    Miranda Lambert showed her Super Bowl support for fellow Texan Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, and some fans were not pleased.

  • Tom Brady Says Janet Jackson’s Wardrobe Malfunction at 2004 Super Bowl Was ‘Probably a Good Thing for the NFL’: ‘It Was More Publicity’

    Tom Brady said on a recent episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show was “probably a good thing for the NFL.” Brady led the New England Patriots to victory that year over the Carolina Panthers, but it was […]