Michael Schumacher's Daughter Says to 'Keep Fighting' on His Birthday After Racer's 2013 Accident

Mark Thompson/Getty Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher was sent love and well wishes on his 54th birthday.

The former F1 star has remained relatively private since sustaining a brain injury during a skiing accident in December 2013. Following the incident, he began to receive specialist treatment at his home in Switzerland.

On Tuesday, his children shared sweet throwback photos of their dad.

"Happy Birthday Dad 🫶🏽🥰 throwback to our karting times! 🏎️ #keepfighting ❤️," his daughter Gina-Maria, 25, captioned an Instagram post featuring a photo of the two wearing similar racing bomber jackets.

Her brother Mick, who followed in the footsteps of his father by pursuing a career in racing, also shared an Instagram tribute.

The 23-year-old posted an image of him and his father dressed up in black suit jackets and white button-down shirts as well as another photo of his dad in his racing uniform.

"Happy birthday to the best Dad ever ❤️ love you!" he captioned the post.

Schumacher is regarded as one of the best F1 drivers. According to F1, Schumacher earned 91 wins and seven championships and was honored with a Netflix documentary (released in 2021) that chronicles his life.

According to Sports Illustrated, when he was awarded the State Prize of North-Rhine-Westphalia award in July 2022, his wife Corinna was present to accept the honor and provided a brief update.

"I miss Michael every day," said Corinna. "But it's not just me who misses him. It's the children, the family, his father, everyone around him. I mean, everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he's here and that gives us strength, I find. We try to carry on a family as Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives. 'Private is private,' as he always said."

"It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible," she continued. "Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael."