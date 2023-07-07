Who Is Michael Rubin? All About the Host of the Star-Studded Hamptons White Party

The Fanatics CEO throws an annual bash attended by the biggest names in Hollywood, including Beyoncé, Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian and more

Michael Rubin

Michael Rubin is the host of one of the most exclusive parties of the year.

The Fanatics CEO, 50, throws an annual Fourth of July bash in the Hamptons regularly attended by some of the biggest A-listers in Hollywood. This year’s celebration — held on Monday, July 3 — was no exception, with a star-studded guest list that nearly rivaled that of the Met Gala.

Among the high-profile attendees were top athletes (including Tom Brady, James Harden and Kylian Mbappé), Grammy-winning musicians (Beyoncé and Jay-Z are repeat guests), and A-list actors (like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, to name a few).

Models including Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Bieber also rubbed elbows at the event, while influencers like Dixie D’Amelio and Alix Earle posed for photos together. And of course, no party would be complete without surprise performances, with Ne-Yo and Usher among the night’s talent.

Rubin has been hosting the lavish bash — held at his Hamptons estate in Long Island, N.Y. — since 2021, though he’s also known for throwing similarly star-studded Super Bowl affairs.

"One of the things I love doing is putting great people together,” Rubin said in a 2021 Insider profile. "I have a lot of friends with different backgrounds."

So, who is the man behind one of the most coveted invites in Hollywood? Here’s everything to know about Michael Rubin and his annual Hamptons white party.

He’s the founder and CEO of sports merchandise company Fanatics

Rubin — who ranks #151 on Forbes’ Billionaires list as of July 2023 — made his fortune primarily through online retail.

After dropping out of Villanova University following a single semester of studies, he founded GSI Commerce, an apparel and logistics company that he later sold to eBay for $2.4 billion in 2011. However, there were some assets that the retail giant didn’t want as part of the deal, so Rubin repurchased a few of his brands — including Fanatics, Rue La La and ShopRunner — for $500 million.

As the CEO and executive chairman of Fanatics — a position he still currently holds — Rubin brokered deals with over 300 professional sports leagues and teams, making the company the leader in sports merchandise and apparel. Today, Fanatics is an official merchandising partner of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, MLS and Nascar, along with hundreds of college teams. In December 2022, the company was valued at $31 billion, per Forbes.

He previously held stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils

Rubin is a fixture at major sporting events, particularly when it comes to his hometown team, the Philadelphia 76ers.

In 2011, Rubin became even more of a power player in the sports industry after purchasing a minority share in the 76ers. He also later bought a stake in the New Jersey Devils in 2013.

In 2022, however, Rubin sold his stakes in both teams due to conflicting interests as Fanatics moved more into sports betting and individual player partnerships, per ESPN. In a statement, Rubin said he would be “shifting from part-owner back to life-long fan” of the Sixers following the sale.



He’s been dating Camille Fishel since at least 2016

Rubin split from his first wife, Meegan Rubin, in 2011, though the pair continue co-parenting their daughter Kylie.

The Fanatics CEO was later linked to model Camille Fishel, making his first appearance on her Instagram account in 2016. The couple have been together ever since and co-host the annual Hamptons bash together.

Despite their party-planning expertise, the job isn’t without risk: Fishel suffered an unfortunate mishap at the 2022 event that landed her in the hospital with an injury, as Rubin revealed on Instagram.

Alongside a photo gallery from the evening — which featured a glam snap of the couple followed by two images of Fishel in the hospital, Rubin wrote that his girlfriend “[did] a face plant off the stage and ending up w a quick hospital visit 😂.”

He continued, “Thanks Camille for making me miss my own party. All joking aside, she has a few bruises and a very bruised ego, but she’s all good and ready to redeem herself next year! 😂❤️❤️.”

Luckily, this year’s party seemed to go off without a hitch, with Fishel giving Rubin a special shoutout on Instagram after the event. “Wow.. one for the books! Until next year❤️ ps. @michaelrubin you KILLED it again my love,” she wrote alongside a series of photos from the night.

He’s a father of three

Rubin became a first-time dad when he welcomed daughter Kylie with his ex-wife Meegan in 2006. Kylie is a regular fixture on her dad’s Instagram account, and the Fanatics CEO often shares photos of his daughter posing with his A-list friends.

The teen was featured in several of Rubin’s photos from the 2023 white party, where she smiled alongside her father and guests including Lopez, Affleck and Affleck’s daughter Violet. Rubin also previously made headlines in February 2022 after gifting Kylie an "army tank" for her 16th birthday.

Rubin is also the father of two young daughters with Fishel. The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Romi, in 2020. Two years later, Rubin became a dad of three when Fishel gave birth to their second daughter, Gema.

He’s involved with criminal justice reform

In addition to his business ventures, Rubin is a dedicated philanthropist, focusing much of his work on criminal reform. He first got heavily involved with activism after his close friend, rapper Meek Mill, was imprisoned in 2017 (Mill was sentenced for a minimum of two years for violating probation in a 2008 gun and drug case by getting arrested twice).

Rubin then spearheaded and financed a public campaign for Mill’s release, teaming up with stars like Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to advocate for the rapper. After serving five months in prison, Mill was released in April 2018 — which he celebrated by arriving via helicopter to a 76ers playoff game with Rubin.

Though Mill was later pardoned by Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, permanently expunging the 2008 gun and drug charges from his criminal record, he and Rubin continued to champion criminal justice reform.

In January 2019, along with Jay-Z and Kraft, the pair launched the REFORM Alliance, a nonprofit dedicated to probation, parole and sentencing reform. In May 2023, Rubin and REFORM partnered with Kim Kardashian to pay off the legal fees for more than 50 mothers across the U.S.

He’s been hosting his annual Fourth of July party since 2021

Per Page Six, Rubin hosted his first official Fourth of July party in 2021, though the event has quickly become one of the most noteworthy of the year.

2023’s bash saw some of the biggest A-listers assemble in their all-white outfits, per the strict dress code. In photos and videos posted by Rubin, stars including Kim Kardashian, Jack Harlow, Travis Scott, Lori Harvey, Justin Bieber, Odell Beckham Jr., Kenny Chesney and many more could be seen dancing and partying until the early hours.

“​​A big thanks to everyone who joined us - hope you’re hurting less than I am today lol In all seriousness, it’s an honor and a privilege to bring together so many amazing people each year,” Rubin wrote along one carousel of images.

