Michael Rosen shuts down Piers Morgan's son Spencer after he compares coronavirus to flu

Author Michael Rosen has shut down Piers Morgan’s son Spencer after he questioned whether coronavirus was any worse than the flu.

The former children’s laureate, 74, spent eight weeks in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19 in March, later confirming that he almost died from the illness.

Since leaving intensive care, Rosen has been vocal about his experience with the virus and shared his thoughts once again in response to a tweet from Morgan reading: “Wonder if I’ll ever meet anyone whose experience of covid was worse than flu.”

“My oxygen saturation level was 58,” Rosen replied. “If my wife hadn’t taken me to A and E I would have died within hours. I had blood clots in my lungs and bleeds or clots in my brain. Lost sight in eye, hearing in ear, feeling in toes. Flu?”

In response, Morgan wrote back: “I haven’t met you,” with Rosen then replying: “Yes – I was due some good luck at some point this year.”

The exchange was widely shared on Twitter, with one social media user writing: “The man simply never misses.”

“Although Mr. Rosen is well-known as a staunch supporter of the NHS, here we see him making extra work for the Burns Unit,” another wrote.