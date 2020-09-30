Michael Rosen on his Covid-19 coma: ‘It felt like a pre-death, a nothingness’

“I’m drinking lemon tea,” Michael Rosen says. “Would you like some? It’s what my mother used to call Russian tea, by the way.” And before I am through the kitchen door of his north London home, he has given me a potted history of Russian tea. It is classic Rosen. Rarely does a sentence pass without the much-loved children’s poet and author teaching you something. There are anecdotes within anecdotes, tangents galore and an astonishing frame of reference – from the Palestinian professor Edward Said on “othering” to the former footballer Gordon Strachan on resilience, the poet Benjamin Zephaniah on us all being migrants and the father of psychoanalysis, Sigmund Freud, on memory banks – and back again. “Sorry to inflict the Arsenal mug on a Man City fan,” he says with a wicked smile. Rosen, it seems, knows everything about everybody.

Earlier this year, the 74-year-old contracted Covid-19. He spent seven weeks in intensive care, six of them on a ventilator. His hair is white and thinner (although still pretty lush), he wears a hearing aid because his left ear is buggered, the bags under his eyes are more scrotal than ever, his left eye is fogged over, his voice is underpowered and he struggles with his breathing. Then there is the dizziness, numb toes, increased arthritis and blood clots on his lungs. Having said that, he is doing amazingly well. He is not hobbling around his kitchen, but cantering. He is writing books and newspaper columns, performing on his YouTube channel (run by his son Joe; 86m views), tweeting like billy-o. And yet there is something different about him.

Rosen is a cartoon character of a man – long, lanky limbs, jug ears, elastic face, buck teeth, eyes on stalks. He is part startled hare, part eternal boy scout. Despite having aged over the past few months, he seems more boyish than ever. He is dressed in a denim shirt, jeans, black Crocs and green socks. But the boyishness is more in his manner than appearance – the way he listens so attentively to his wife, Emma-Louise Williams, as she fills him in on his recent past and tries to make sense of it.

After he came out of the induced coma, it was all a blank. He didn’t even know he had been in one. When asked his phone number, he gave his parents’ home number – he last lived there 50 years ago. Miraculously, his brain appears to be in perfect nick, except for the seven-week vacuum between March and May.

Rosen had been ill with flu-like symptoms in mid-March. He seemed to be getting better, but then he got “bed-breaking shakes” and extreme aches two weeks later. On 28 March, Williams, the mother of his two youngest children, called NHS 111 and was told to keep him away from hospital if possible. As the day progressed, she became terrified. She asked a doctor friend to take a look at him.

“His oxygen level was at 58,” Williams says.

“Nearly dead,” Rosen says.

“Nearly dead,” Williams replies. “Not quite.”

Rosen didn’t want to go to hospital. He had the shivers and was freezing. Williams and their 19-year-old daughter, Elsie, insisted. His respiratory system, liver and kidneys were failing.

Williams, a freelance radio producer, works quietly on her laptop in another part of the spacious kitchen. But every so often she pops round to offer chocolate biscuits, facts and a different perspective. The couple seem perfectly matched – opinionated, warm, funny, no-nonsense.

“It sounds a bit spooky; I don’t believe in God or anything, but you know when people say the shadow of death passes through someone’s face?” Williams says. “I looked at Michael that day and I thought I saw that.” She looks at him: “I didn’t tell you that at the time.” She looks back at me. “I thought we were going to lose him that night, and Elsie did as well.” She is relieved she didn’t listen to the blanket advice to stay at home and protect the NHS. “If he’d stayed upstairs overnight, he would have been gone in the morning.”

I ask Rosen: what were the chances of him surviving six weeks on a ventilator? Now it is his turn to surprise her. “I was told as I went under there was a 50-50 chance of survival. And I asked: ‘What chance have I got without it?’ And they said none. So I said: ‘Oh well. That’s at least a one in two.’ I suspect I was already on some happy drug.”

