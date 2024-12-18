.

Any big trade would likely involve Porter, according to league sources. Porter has long been one of the best shooters in the league.

Source: New York Times

More on this storyline

League sources say the Nuggets even had extension talks with Porter earlier in the season, a strong indication they still feel confident about his long-term future. -via New York Times / December 17, 2024

Sluggishness before being incentivized to play hard by a double-digit deficit has been a trend all season, one that players and coaches testify comes down to effort. “I can tell when we’re going through warmups,” Porter said. “I can’t really tell too much going through walk-through, or the vibe in the locker room. But I can tell sometimes when we get out there and we’re warming up how guys’ energy feels, if we’re excited to play a game or not. I think that’s when I can tell.” -via Denver Post / December 14, 2024

Porter takes pride in that self-anointed job title. And it’s not just limited to the offseason. On the road, he says, “I do stuff in the weight room in the evening time when nobody’s in there.” It has become a mental reflex, a way to occupy dead time. Denver’s younger players have taken notice. “He’s got one of the best work ethics in the league,” Peyton Watson said. Zeke Nnaji was inspired to establish more consistency in his shooting workouts after observing Porter’s habitual presence in the practice gym. When Porter and Christopher disagree, it almost always involves Christopher wanting him to take a rest day and Porter declining. -via Denver Post / December 1, 2024

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Michael Porter would likely be included in big trade for Nuggets