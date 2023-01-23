Michael Porter Jr.'s brother Coban Porter arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide

Coban Porter, the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., was arrested on Sunday in connection with a fatal car crash in Denver, according to police.

Police spokesman Kurt Barnes told the Denver Post that Porter is suspected of vehicular homicide and reckless driving following a crash that left one person dead early Sunday morning. Michael Porter Jr. was not involved, according to a statement from the Nuggets. Porter Jr. missed Sunday's Nuggets game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with the team citing "personal reasons."

Porter, 21, is a guard for the University of Denver basketball team. According to police, he was taken into custody after a two-car accident around 1:54 a.m. near the DU campus left one of the drivers dead at the scene. No other details of the crash were initially reported.

Coban Porter (5) is guard for Denver University. (Jacob Kish/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Porter played 28 games, including eight starts last season while averaging 11.4 points per game for DU. He's been sidelined this season with an ACL injury. DU provided a statement to the Post addressing the incident:

“This is a tragic and heartbreaking situation, and our deepest sympathies are with those involved in the accident, their families, and friends,” the statement reads. “All the resources of our campus and broader community, including counseling services, are available to any DU community member in need of assistance 24/7.”

Porter Jr. is a key starter for the Nuggets, who finished Sunday with the best record in the Western Conference. He has not addressed the incident publicly.