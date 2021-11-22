Report: Michael Porter Jr.'s season in danger due to nerve issue in back

Michael Porter Jr. has already missed two seasons of basketball due to back issues in his career. He may be on the verge of losing a third.

The Nuggets forward is dealing with a nerve issue in his back and may require season-ending surgery, according to The Denver Post's Mike Singer. The Nuggets have reportedly given him a week to show improvement with his back before considering other treatment options.

Porter has been out for two weeks since aggravating his back during a game against the Houston Rockets. The injury appeared to come on a botched lay-up that has since added injury to insult:

Michael Porter Jr. really missed this layup 😳 pic.twitter.com/kFlZ2zvUau — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2021

Porter, who has reportedly been receiving daily treatment, had been dealing with a back injury all season, with the lay-up attempt exacerbating the issue.

That was reflected in his woeful stats, as he had been averaging 9.9 points per game through nine games after averaging 19.0 last year. He was also shooting .35.9 percent from the field (54.2 percent last year) and 20.8 percent from deep (44.5 percent last year).

Porter has already undergone two major back surgeries in his career. The first knocked him out for nearly his entire college career at Missouri, while the second cost him his rookie year after the Nuggets drafted him 14th overall in 2018.

The Nuggets signed Porter to a five-year, $172 million contract extension worth up to $207 million this offseason, with the apparent hope he could provide a third tentpole alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. Now, the team may only have Jokic until Murray returns from last season's ACL tear.