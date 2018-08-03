Michael Phelps' brilliant message to record-smashing youngster Clark Kent

Michael Phelps has a message for the youngster who broke his record

Michael Phelps has sent a fantastic message to Clark Kent Apuada, the young swimmer who broke his long-standing junior record.

Apuada, unsurprisingly nicknamed Superman, produced a phenomenal swim to break a 23-year-old record that Phelps set as a ten-year-old.

He gained international recognition for his exploits at the Far West International Championships in California, where is time of 1:09:30 in the 100m butterfly was a full second faster than Phelps’ efforts at the same championships all those years ago.

READ MORE: Ten-year-old Clark Kent smashes Phelps’ record

READ MORE: Revealed: the world’s most valuable sports teams

READ MORE: The staggering amount Ronaldo earns for one Instagram post

Phelps has gone on to become the most successful and decorated Olympian of all time, with 28 medals in total and 23 Golds, leaving many to wonder what Apuada might achieve.

Although the US youngster played down his time, Phelps has sent him a lovely message on social media.

‘Big congrats to Clark Kent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude!! #dreambig,’ Phelps wrote.

Big congrats to #clarkkent for smashing that meet record!!! Keep it up dude !!#dreambig — Michael Phelps (@MichaelPhelps) August 1, 2018





And a news reporter working on the youngster’s story revealed he had shown Phelps’ Tweet to Apuada, who said it made his day.

Just showed #ClarkKent your tweet- you just made his day!!!! He says thanks @MichaelPhelps and whoa! — Jamie Yuccas (@jamieyuccas) August 1, 2018

Story Continues





Apuada is a long way off becoming an Olympian or replicating Phelps’ achievements, but he clearly has a future in the sport.

As well as smashing the 100m butterfly record, he won the 50m and 100m freestyles, the 50m and 100m backstrokes, the 50m butterfly and the 200IM.

Speaking to CNN, his coach, Dia Riana, said: “The kid is unlike any other young man that I’ve ever coached.

“He’s always stood out. He’s just, he’s kind of a savant of sorts.”



