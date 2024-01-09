Michael Penix Jr. overcame injury history, but not Michigan's defense, in CFP title game

HOUSTON — Michael Penix Jr. was determined to not let his well-documented injury history define him on college football’s biggest stage.

Despite being hit, sacked and pressured by Michigan’s defense at the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night, the Washington Huskies' quarterback was going to finish the game — hobbling or not.

When asked after the game about his health, Penix gave a blunt assessment of his condition.

“Better than I was three years ago. I was just happy that I was able to finish with the guys,” Penix said. “I knew that I didn’t want them to take me out of that game because I’ve been through it too much. I knew, no matter what, I was going to make sure I finish.”

And that he did.

Penix Jr. went 27-for-51 for 255 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions and finished with a quarterback rating of 93.6.

Considering he’s had seasons end because of an ACL, a sternoclavicluar (SC) joint injury and a separated shoulder at his AC joint, getting through a season and subsequently the national championship game mattered a lot to him.

“I’m not healthy, but I’ll be there. I’m good,” Penix Jr. said. “It is nothing major and I’ve talked with doctors and stuff like that, it’s nothing major. If I had to play tomorrow, I’ll play.”

But Penix Jr’s next chance to showcase his skills most likely will come in front of NFL scouts as his six-year collegiate career across two schools, Indiana and now Washington, has come to an end.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. reacts after a play against Michigan during the fourth quarter of the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game.

“I feel like everything happens for a reason. Everybody knew my story. I’ve been through a lot,” Penix Jr. said. “I’ve had ups and downs. I’m thankful for it all. I’m super blessed to meet coach (Kalen) DoBoer at Indiana and (for him) to lead me here (to Washington) and to be playing in the biggest game in college football.”

That game ended with Washington falling to Michigan, 34-13, and with the Huskies offense finishing with 301 total yards (255 passing, 46 rushing) and having more plays that Michigan (71 to 57), but not the result the Huskies wanted.

“We came here (to Houston) and we wanted to win. That’s been our goal since Day 1. It sucks. We played a good team and they did some good things,” Penix Jr. said. “But on the offensive side of the ball, we missed a lot of opportunities. We are not going to point fingers, nothing like that, there’s a lot of love in the locker room. Everybody was just showing their appreciation for each and every person that laid their body on the line, not just during the season but offseason and everything we been through.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michael Penix Jr. battered in Washington's CFP loss to Michigan