Michael Penix Jr. on cusp of record season for Washington

TIM BOOTH
·4 min read

SEATTLE (AP) — With all the player movement through the transfer portal during the offseason, Michael Penix Jr.'s arrival at Washington was rather unheralded.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Penix has made as strong a case as anyone for Pac-12 offensive player of the year honors.

Penix can put an exclamation point on his stellar season Saturday when the 12th-ranked Huskies face Washington State in the Apple Cup. His season has been a display of dizzying numbers, stunning throws and big victories, none of which was expected to this level before the season.

“My season wouldn’t be possible without this team,” Penix said. “I don’t really talk about just myself in general. It’s always about this team, because team success would definitely put light on individual success.”

There’s been plenty of individual and team success for Penix and the Huskies, who can finish with 10 wins in the regular season by beating the Cougars and have an outside chance — albeit unlikely — of still making the Pac-12 championship game.

“At the end of the day, no matter what you do as an individual, if your team isn’t winning it’s no good,” Penix said. “Everybody in college, we’re all playing for the next level. We’re playing with our teams, trying to help our team win football games, but at the next level, especially at the quarterback position, those guys want to see winners. If you’re not a winner, it don’t matter what your individual stats are, really."

But to go along with the nine wins for Washington are a host of impressive numbers for Penix.

The top passer, not just in the Pac-12 but in the country? It’s not Caleb Williams at USC. It’s not Bo Nix at Oregon. It’s not Jayden de Laura at Arizona.

Penix is averaging 356.5 yards per game passing, a staggering number considering there were flashes of this kind of production during his previous seasons at Indiana but no consistency. Penix started the year with eight straight games of at least 300 yards passing, saw the streak come to an end by just two yards against Oregon State, then threw for 408 yards in Washington’s upset victory at Oregon.

Penix had just five 300-yard games in his career at Indiana and threw for 4,197 total yards in 20 games with the Hoosiers. He’s already at 3,869 yards in 11 games for Washington and with two more big games — Saturday’s Apple Cup and a bowl game — Penix could top Cody Pickett’s once seemingly untouchable school record of 4,458 set in 2002.

If Penix gets to 4,000 yards passing, he would be the 14th quarterback in Pac-12 history to reach the mark.

“He brings a certain type attitude every day,” Washington wide receiver Jalen McMillan said. “His calmness; you have to kind of be calm with him. He’s obviously super talented, but he’s also really smart.”

Whether Penix returns for another season with the Huskies, his place in Washington lore was secured by his performance in the win over Oregon two weeks ago. For all the passes Penix has made during this season, his cross-field throw to Taj Davis on a 62-yard touchdown with 3:07 remaining that pulled the Huskies even at 34-34 will be tough to top.

“That’s the best throw I’ve seen Mike make in a game,” Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said. “I’ve seen him make a lot of crazy throws in practice too, but just his recognition of the coverage scheme was phenomenal, and his ability to get the ball out on time and throw the right type of ball.”

Before the season, it seemed possible Penix would return for another season at Washington. That may be out the window now with the increasing buzz about his NFL draft stock.

But there’s still the Apple Cup on the agenda.

“I’m just trying to make sure I do anything I can in my power to help this team win football games and get ready for football games, and make sure that whenever we get into those big-time moments, we just go out there and shine,” Penix said.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Latest Stories

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • No, the NHL is not rigged in favour of the Leafs

    Buffalo Sabres fans were angered by the call that allowed Mark Giordano's goal to stand even though Alex Tuch had knocked off the net but is there any evidence that officials' decisions across the league favour the Maple Leafs?

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • 'Oopsie': Nick Nurse on final play vs. Hawks

    Head coach Nick Nurse discusses his son forgetting about the Raptors' 2019 parade, what happened on the final play in the overtime loss to the Hawks and the team's 3-point shooting.

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Hilarious gaffe, unlucky injury headline Oilers' horrible night in net

    Stuart Skinner and Jack Campbell had a night to forget in the Edmonton Oilers' 5-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Monday.

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Lydia Ko wins LPGA finale for record $2 million payout

    NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Lydia Ko never won more in one day than on Sunday in the CME Group Tour Championship, where she claimed the richest prize in women's golf at $2 million with a victory that allowed her to win LPGA player of the year. Ko outlasted Leona Maguire of Ireland in the final round, seizing control with a 7-foot birdie putt on the 16th hole and closing with 2-under 70 for a two-shot victory. Unflappable in a strong but occasional wind, Ko wiped away tears when she tapped in for par on

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • How Fred VanVleet helped propel 21-0 Raptors run vs. Heat

    =On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at how Fred VanVleet helped the Raptors make their late third-quarter surge vs. Miami and how player movement can help the Raptors' halfcourt offence. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel.

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Young hits Griffin for OT buzzer-beater, Hawks top Raptors

    ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young threw a long pass to hit A.J. Griffin for a wide-open layup at the overtime buzzer and the Atlanta Hawks, after rallying late in regulation, beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 124-122 on Saturday night. Young had 29 points and 10 assists, De’Andre Hunter added 21 points and Clint Capela had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Hawks. Young hit a pair of free throws with 59 seconds to go in regulation, giving the Hawks their first lead since midway through the third quart

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Gauthier, Shesterkin lead Rangers to 2-1 win over Sharks

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Julien Gauthier broke a scoreless tie late in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday night. Adam Fox also scored and Igor Shesterkin had 21 saves to help the Rangers win for the third time in five games (3-1-1). “Obviously it was an important goal today,” Gauthier said. “It was nice to get it going. ... We’re building some good chemistry and it was just nice to get rewarded.” Logan Couture scored for San Jose with 17 seconds left t

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • O.G. Anunoby finding his rhythm on offence

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles", Amit Mann and C.J. Miles look at what's changed for O.G. Anunoby after his inconsistent offensibe start to the season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube channel

  • The World Cup vanished 56 years ago — and this Ottawa man discovered it was missing

    When John McLarens realized the World Cup had disappeared, all he could do was laugh. In March 1966, McLarens was working as a security guard in a downtown London hall where the gold cup — then known as the Jules Rimet Trophy — was on exhibition. England was hosting the global soccer tournament that summer and the trophy was being showcased at Methodist Central Hall as part of a big rare stamp show. McLarens, an aspiring actor, would take all sorts of jobs just to pay the bills. On the day of th

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase