Michael Penix has Heisman moment at No. 6 Washington top No. 8 Oregon with late score

SEATTLE — Michael Penix Jr. might not have won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday.

But the Washington Huskies quarterback pulled off the kind of fourth-quarter signature moment that put him in the driver’s seat for what would be the first Heisman in program history — and kept the sixth-ranked Huskies in the driver’s seat for the final Pac-12 championship and a possible place in the College Football Playoff with a 36-33 comeback win against No. 8 Oregon.

After blowing an 11-point second-half lead, the Washington defense forced a turnover on downs near midfield with 1:49 left in the game.

Penix, who leads the nation in passing yards per game, threw a 35-yard pass to Ja’Lynn Polk on the next play — quickly followed by an 18-yard pass to Rome Odunze in the left corner of the end zone for the go-ahead score on the next play.

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) carries the ball against the Oregon defense during the first half at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium.

It was the fourth touchdown pass of the game for the sixth-year senior who entered the game as the betting favorite to win the Heisman. He finished with 302 yards on 22-of-37 passing.

The Ducks drove into Washington territory on its final drive, but Camden Lewis missed a 43-yard field goal attempt as time expired.

Oregon’s senior quarterback Bo Nix, the nation’s leader in completion percentage entering the game, was 33-for-42 for 337 yards and two touchdowns — most of that production coming in a big second half, including driving the Ducks into range for the potential tying field goal.

In the first meeting of this 123-year rivalry that included both teams in the top 10, Washington secured back-to-back wins against the Ducks for only the second time in the last 20 years, first since its CFP appearance in 2016 and the year after that.

It’s been 30 years since it had a streak longer than that against Oregon.

