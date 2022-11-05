Michael Parkinson says he ‘gets sick of’ old chat show clips as he ‘doesn’t recognise’ himself

Michael Parkinson has shared his opinion on the interviews from his old talk show.

The broadcaster, who is 87, was invited on to BBC Breakfast on Thursday (4 November) where he talked about his new book, which was written by his son.

During the interview, Parkinson was asked about his talk show, which he presented from the years 1971 to 1982, and then again from 1998 to 2007.

Parkinson, who is widely considered to be one of the best talk show hosts of all time, was asked by Naga Munchetty: “Do you get sick of seeing the TV clips?”

He replied: “Do I get sick of it? Absolutely. I don’t recognise the person.”

Elaborating, he replied: “It’s a disguise, this is a disguise. All of it. You’re not yourself at all. It changes you. No matter how considerate you might be of the problems of being famous, it changes you, and it’s bound to.”

In August 2021, he apologised to Meg Ryan over his infamous interview with the star in 2003.

During their awkward conversation, Parkinson grew increasingly frustrated with the You’ve Got Mail actor, and when he questioned her enjoyment of fame, she instructed him to “wrap it up”.

Ryan also claimed she felt Parkinson was “berating” her for “being naked” in the film she was promoting, Jane Campion’s erotic thriller In the Cut.

Reflecting on the interview, Parkinson told Radio Times: “I wish I hadn’t lost my temper with Meg Ryan. I wish I’d dealt with it in a more courteous manner.”

Michael Parkinson on ‘BBC Breakfast’ (BBC)

Ryan previously said of the experience: “I don’t even know the man. That guy was like some disapproving father. It’s crazy. I don’t know what he is to you guys, but he’s a nut.”

Parkinson’s other TV credts include Going for a Song, Give Us a Clue and Ghostwatch.