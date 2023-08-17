Michael Parkinson death – latest: Presenter said ‘mutual loathing’ was reason behind infamous Helen Mirren interview

Tributes to Sir Michael Parkinson are pouring in, after the legendary broadcaster died aged 88.

Parkinson’s family confirmed the news in a statement to the BBC on Thursday (17 August).

“After a brief illness Sir Michael Parkinson passed away peacefully at home last night in the company of his family,” says the family. They have requested “privacy and time to grieve”.

Born the son of a miner in Cudworth, South Yorkshire, Parkinson started his career in local journalism, taking on roles at The Guardian and The Daily Express before he pivoted to screen roles.

Over an illustrious career that spanned seven decades, Parkinson interviewed a number of high profile guests including Muhammad Ali, Sir Billy Connolly, and Helen Mirren.

His flagship talk show, Parkinson, ran for 11 years on the BBC starting in 1971. It was later revived in 1998, ending in 2007.

18:40 , Inga Parkel

17:40 , Inga Parkel

In the wake of Parkinson’s death, a number of his most memorable interviews are resurfacing on social media.

One such clip is of Parkinson interviewing George Michael in 1998. The Wham! star was brought on a guest after he had been arrested over “lewd” behaviour in Losa Angeles.

The humorous exchange, in which the singer told Parkinson that he had been allowed to stay up late as a child only to watch his chat show, has delighted fans.

George Michael’s incredible opening line when he spoke to Michael Parkinson in the wake of his arrest for lewd behaviour in LA pic.twitter.com/oDVATAFsWT — Neil Brennan (@nrdbrennan) August 17, 2023

Michael Parkinson defined the British chat show

16:40 , Inga Parkel

The British chat show legend Michael Parkinson, who has died at the age of 88 (ITV/Shutterstock)

With his relaxed charm and Yorkshire brogue, Michael Parkinson got some of the world’s biggest stars to open up. Martin Chilton pays tribute to once-in-a generation broadcaster Michael Parkinson, who has died at the age of 88

Parkinson opens up about infamous Meg Ryan interview

15:40 , Annabel Nugent

Elsewhere in the same interview, Parkinson spoke about his infamous interview with Meg Ryan for which he previously apologised.

“There comes a moment where, on television, you have to face the fact that things don’t go quite as you planned,” he says. “She was going through a bad time, she’d had a broken love affair, she was at the end of a tour, and she was promoting a film [In the Cut] which she was obviously disappointed in,” said Parkinson.

“She was not in a good mood, and nor was I. I’d planned something jollier and she let me down. I thought, I’m giving you the stuff, but it’s coming back sour. I thought, ‘Christ, I’ve been booby-trapped here.’ So I lost my temper and I shouldn’t have done. I decided that the only way out was to say, ‘For Christ’s sake, woman, talk sense!’”

Michael Parkinson weighed in on the BBC debate in his last ever interview

15:19 , Annabel Nugent

In his final interview with New Statesman, published in March 2023, Parkinson expressed strong feelings about the BBC.

Speaking to Kate Mossman, he said: “I worked there when it was a dream factory, at its zenith of creative power and audience involvement.”

Does he still support the licence fee? “Yes. It is not a case of ‘To pay or not to pay?’ – it’s what we should pay for and what we will miss if we don’t. The BBC’s future is being debated in the destructive, binary fashion all issues of public interest are prey to in the present day.”

Mossman writes: “Parkinson believes the need for the BBC is more urgent than ever. ‘When charlatans and snake-oil salesmen occupy high office, and when the truth is a relative concept, there has never been a more important time for the public service broadcaster to go back to its Reithian principles. The BBC should bring a sane, quiet, informed and varied voice to a world of hysterical bellowing and instantaneous judgement.’”

Michael Caine on the ‘cockney frame of mind’ on Parkinson

15:00 , Annabel Nugent

The bespectacled, mustachioed Michael Caine was among the many high-profile actors to be interviewed by Parkinson in his time.

During his TV appearance, Caine spoke about the cockney “frame of mind”.

“For a start you never take anything at all seriously,” he told Parkinson. “Especially dignity and pomposity.”

The Batman star added that another trademark is “a natural quick wit”, joking that “it won’t necessarily be obvious in me tonight – but it’s there”.

Michael Parkinson (1935-2023). Michael Caine (90 Today), discussing his early career with Parkinson in 1982. pic.twitter.com/bvdYSzAy4v — Prof. Frank McDonough (@FXMC1957) August 17, 2023

What happened with Michael Parkinson and the Emu?

14:40 , Annabel Nugent

Among the clips making the rounds is the chat show host’s eccentric 1976 interview with comedian Rod Hull and Emu, in which Parkinson was “terrorised” by the puppet bird.

In the clip, Parkinson is seen introducing the pair, at which point Emu grabs him by the nose using his beak.

After the Parkinson presenter reaches out to pet the bird’s head, he is snapped at again. The puppet then begins rubbing Parkinson’s head, before pecking at him and ripping up his notes.

When Michael Parkinson was terrorised by a puppet in 1976

Eventually, Emu begins pecking at Parkinson to such a furious degree that the presenter is toppled off his chair.

Billy Connelly, another guest on the series, joked that he would “break [Hull’s] arm” if the bird attempted to do the same to him.

Parkinson would go on to lament his encounter with “that bloody bird”, joking that it threatened to overshadow the rest of his illustrious seven-decade career.

Who was Michael Parkinson’s favourite interviewee?

14:20 , Annabel Nugent

Of the long list of A-listers he interviewed, Parkinson said that Muhammad Ali was his favourite.

Victoria Beckham let Parkinson in on her nickname for David

14:00 , Annabel Nugent

It was during her interview with chatshow legend Michael Parkinson that Victoria Beckham let slip her “Golden Balls” nickname for husband David.

Parkinson replied: “That’s a good one!”

Watch the iconic Emu encounter here...

13:20 , Annabel Nugent

13:00 , Annabel Nugent

One of Parkinson’s most memorable TV encounters took place on 27 November 1976.

Comedian Rod Hull appeared on the programme together with his puppet Emu, who apparently did not take kindly to Parkinson and kept pecking at the presenter until he fell off his chair.

(YouTube / BBC)

Matt Lucas remembers a ‘titan of television'

12:40 , Annabel Nugent

The Little Britain star paid tribute to Parkinson on X, formerly Twitter.

“Michael Parkinson was a titan of television, the ultimate chat show host,” wrote Lucas.

“We’ll never forget his brilliant interviews with Muhammad Ali, Dame Edna, Billy Connolly and, of course, ‘that bloody emu’.”

Sir Michael Parkinson was a titan of television, the ultimate chat show host. We'll never forget his brilliant interviews with Muhammad Ali, Dame Edna, Billy Connolly and, of course, 'that bloody emu'. — Matt Lucas HQ (@RealMattLucas) August 17, 2023

12:20 , Annabel Nugent

‘You shone just as bright as the stars you would interview'

11:59 , Annabel Nugent

Rest in Peace Sir Michael Parkinson. You will be forever loved, always missed and never forgotten.

Sending love and thoughts to your family, your friends and your fans.#MichaelParkinson #RIPMichaelParkinson pic.twitter.com/siLF18Ih2d — All On The Board (@allontheboard) August 17, 2023

Michael Parkinson apologised to Meg Ryan over the infamous 2003 interview

11:54 , Annabel Nugent

Sir Michael Parkinson once welcomed Meg Ryan as a guest on his BBC chat show, in what many fans will remember as one of his most notorious interviews.

The frosty chat that ensued has become one of the most memorable interviews of all time, with Parkinson growing increasingly frustrated with the When Harry Met Sally star and vice versa.

Eighteen years later, in 2021, the TV host offered Ryan an apology over his behaviour during the interview.

See the clip here...

‘Two legends'

11:49 , Annabel Nugent

Also making the rounds on social media is Parkinson’s 2002 interview with the late Robin Williams.

During their chat, the duo spoke about the changes to airport security post-9/11, and Williams’ early comedic influences.

Sad news about Michael Parkinson, here’s a classic clip with him and robin Williams pic.twitter.com/Evf6aKGrDz — Matty Duggan (@mattyduggan) August 17, 2023

Tonight at 9pm on BBC One

11:25 , Annabel Nugent

Following news of Michael Parkinson’s death, BBC One will be broadcasting a documentary tonight at 9pm featuring classic interviews from the legendary broadcaster.

Michael Parkinson interviews Helen Mirren in 1975

Ó Briain remembers Parkinson doing the ‘coolest thing pre-show'

11:18 , Annabel Nugent

Ó Briain continued his tribute by recalling how Parkinson did the “coolest thing I ever saw pre-show”.

“I was standing with the guests, waiting for the show to start. Michael arrived, chatted away to us, not a nerve in sight,” he wrote.

“When the band starting playing the theme tune. Michael paused, smiled and said, ‘They’re playing my tune’ and walked straight out and started the show. Lovely.”

As far as Ó Briain could recall, the other guest that evening was Samuel L Jackson, “rather adding to how cool it all was”.

Michael Parkinson presents his ITV chat show in 1977 (ITV/Shutterstock)

Dara Ó Briain remembers a ‘generous and encouraging’ man off screen

11:13 , Annabel Nugent

While Parkinson may have been best known for his intelligent interviews on TV, Mock the Week star Dara Ó Briain has paid tribute to a man who as “generous and encouraging off screen” as he was professional on screen.

“I had the privilege of doing the Michael Parkinson show 3 times and it the most I ever felt like I was in “proper showbiz”. He was a consummate pro on-screen, and generous and encouraging off-screen,” he wrote on X.

I had the privilege of doing the Michael Parkinson show 3 times and it the most I ever felt like I was in “proper showbiz”. He was a consummate pro on-screen, and generous and encouraging off-screen. He also did the coolest thing I ever saw pre-show: (1/2) — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) August 17, 2023

‘They don’t make them like that anymore'

11:09 , Annabel Nugent

GB News presenter Eamonn Holmes shared a photograph of himself together with Parkinson.

Calling Parkinson “Parky”, Holmes wrote that it was a “privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him”.

Parky . King of The Chat Show Hosts . A privilege to know him on and off screen and to learn from him . They don't make them like that anymore. Rip Sir Michael Parkinson 😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/viLkstKBBZ — Eamonn Holmes OBE (@EamonnHolmes) August 17, 2023

Elaine Paige remembers Parkinson as a ‘legendary interviewer’

11:07 , Annabel Nugent

Artist and BBC Radio 2 presenter Elaine Paige is among those remembering Parkinson following the news of his death.

“Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him,”wrote Paige on X, formerly Twitter. “A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again.”

Such very sad breaking news that Sir Michael Parkinson has died. Have known him for many years, sang on his TV chat show & attended many events with him. A legendary interviewer that will be remembered as the best of his profession. We will never see his like again. RIP Michael. pic.twitter.com/zKBftfgvPi — Elaine Paige (@elaine_paige) August 17, 2023

BBC director-general Tim Davie remembers Parkinson as ‘truly one of a kind'

11:04 , Annabel Nugent

In a statement, Tim Davie said: “Michael was the king of the chat show and he defined the format for all the presenters and shows that followed.

“He interviewed the biggest stars of the 20th century and did so in a way that enthralled the public. Michael was not only brilliant at asking questions, he was also a wonderful listener.”

Davie continued: “Michael was truly one of a kind, an incredible broadcaster and journalist who will be hugely missed.”

Sir Billy chats to Michael Parkinson and Sir David Attenborough in a 1998 appearance (BBC/PA) (PA Media)

Michael Parkinson ‘laughs and smiles’ in final TV interview months before death

10:43 , Annabel Nugent

Eddie Izzard pays tribute to ‘king of the intelligent interview'

10:42 , Annabel Nugent

Izzard was among the first to pay tribute to the late broadcaster, sharing news of his death accompanied with the caption: “Very sad to hear that Michael Parkinson has left us. He was the king of the intelligent interview.”