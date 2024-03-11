Michael Page: Me vs. Stephen Thompson ‘could potentially be a boring fight’

Michael Page says a fight with Stephen Thompson wouldn’t be as entertaining as many people think.

Page (22-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made good on his promotional debut when he frustrated Kevin Holland with his movement and blitzes en route to a unanimous decision win Saturday at UFC 299.

Many have salivated at the idea of Page and Thompson’s karate stances going up against each other, but “MVP” says their styles may just end up cancelling each other out.

“You know what’s interesting – and I always tell this: A positive and a positive doesn’t always make a positive,” Page told Sportsnet. “Because we are such similar-styled fighters, it could potentially be a boring fight because we’re going to be faking – we’re going to know so much.

“We’re going to be reading so much between each other, that only really elite athletes are going to look at it and be like, ‘Oh OK, I see what just happened’ – but nothing much is happening. So I don’t actually think it’s going to be a great fight, and I love that guy too much to want to kick him. I don’t know. We’re all prizefighters, so whatever happens, happens. But for right now, that’s not really a focus.”

Page isn’t concerned about who’s next. He doesn’t see himself having a hard time getting matched up moving forward.

“(I want) nobody specific,” Page said. “I don’t care to call anybody’s name. I feel like I put a spotlight on myself, there will be people that are drawn to me. I want that challenge, so let’s go from there.”

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 299.

Michael Page - ufc 299 media day interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kevin Holland - ufc 299 media day

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Michael Page Pre-Fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story continues

UFC 299 - Kevin Holland Pre-Fight press conference 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Michael Page Pre-Fight press conference 1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

UFC 299 - Kevin Holland Pre-Fight press conference

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-kevin-holland-michael-page

Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-press-conference-faceoff-michael-page-

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page - ufc 299 official weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Kevin Holland - ufc 299 official weigh in

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-michael-page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland-michael-page-1

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

ufc-299-ceremonial-weigh-ins-kevin-holland-michael-page

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Micahel Page Kevin Holland UFC 299 faceoff

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page gestures before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page before his fight with Kevin Holland (not shown) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page def. Kevin Holland, UFC 299 5

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) fights Kevin Holland (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves) after their fight during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves)…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page (blue gloves) talks to Kevin Holland (red gloves) after their fight during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC 299- Page vs Holland

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC…

Mar 9, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Michael Page celebrates his defeat of Kevin Holland during UFC 299 at Kayesa Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Michael Page - ufc 299 post-fight interview

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Jack Della Maddalena def. Gilbert Burns, UFC 299 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie