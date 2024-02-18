Michael Owen reveals concern over Darwin Nunez 'madness' after stunning finish in Liverpool win over Brentford

Michael Owen has warned Darwin Nunez he “has to adapt” his finishing, revealing his concern despite the striker’s superb goal in Liverpool’s win over Brentford.

Nunez played only 45 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium before he was replaced at half-time, but that was long enough for him to get on the scoresheet for his ninth Premier League goal of the season.

Diogo Jota’s clever header played Nunez clean through on goal and, from just inside the area, he produced a wonderful dinked finish as Mark Flekken moved off his line.

That gave Liverpool the lead and Jurgen Klopp’s side went on to ease to a 4-1 victory, a result that leaves them two points clear at the top of the table with 13 games to go in the Premier League title race.

Nunez has often been accused of lacking a ruthless edge in front of goal, but he now has five goals in his last seven matches and 13 in all competitions this campaign.

It was a remarkable finish from Darwin Nunez (AFP via Getty Images)

Despite that good run, former Liverpool forward Owen took to social media to question Nunez’s decision-making, even if he was hugely impressed by his goal against Brentford.

Owen posted on X: “That finish from Darwin Nunez yesterday was insane. I can’t stop watching it. And I can’t begin to explain how difficult a skill that is.

“Moving at pace, the ball running away from you, being inside the box with no room for error. Incredible.

“BUT, it is also further proof that if he is to get closer to becoming the great player many people think he can be, he has to adapt his way of thinking. I mean, to even consider that finish is madness.

“It’s a 1 in 10, 2 in 10 finish at best. Learning to slot, dink or go round the GK is a far more productive way to score and will increase his chances to 4 or 5 in 10, thus massively increasing his end return.

“I’m really not trying to rain on his parade as that goal was pure class. But I’d rather see it when Liverpool are 3-0 up, not at 0-0.”