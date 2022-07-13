Michael Owen Addresses Reports He's Heading To Visit Daughter Gemma In Love Island Villa

Daniel Welsh
·2 min read
Michael Owen with his daughter Gemma (Photo: Instagram/Michael Owen)
Michael Owen has clarified reports he’s planning to head into the Love Island villa for the show’s annual “Meet The Parents” segment.

The former England player’s daughter Gemma is currently taking part in the ITV2 reality show, where she’s been paired up with Luca Bish since early on in the series.

It was recently claimed that Michael would be paying Gemma and Luca a visit in the not too distant future, when they drop by the villa alongside the rest of the Islanders’ family members.

However, the football legend has now insisted this won’t be the case.

My wife will do that duty,” he told Sky Sports At The Races after watching one of his family’s horses compete. “I’ll represent the horses and she’ll represent the daughter.”

Gemma Owen in the Love Island villa (Photo: ITV/Shutterstock)
Throughout Gemma’s time on Love Island, her dad has been reluctant to comment publicly on the show.

Early on in the series, Michael was left visibly cringing when his fellow football pundits brought up Love Island during a live broadcast.

Introducing him as the “father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen”, presenter Jules Breach commented: “Big night for the Owens last night, Michael. How are you feeling?”

He then joked: “I came all the way to Germany to try to avoid all that back at home, and you brought it up straight away. I’m feeling alright, thank you. This has taken my mind off it, so don’t bring it back up.”

More recently, Michael posted a typical dad response on Twitter when Love Island aired its racy “heart rate” challenge.

Love Island airs nightly on ITV2 at 9pm.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

