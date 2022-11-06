Michael Olise strikes lucky to grab late, late victory for Crystal Palace over West Ham and celebrates with Wilf Zaha - Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

After 93 minutes two mid-table teams had played out a very mid-table game which showed the best and worst of West Ham United and Crystal Palace. Then a West Ham attack broke down. Vicente Guaita rolled the ball to Eberechi Eze, who powered down the left and picked out Wilfried Zaha, who had spotted Michael Olise overlapping. He paused, looked up and launched a curler towards goal.

Would Lukasz Fabianski have saved it? Probably, but it took a huge deflection of Aaron Cresswell and Palace had their first away victory of the season.

In fact, Palace had the best of the play and the most attacking intent, yet they looked toothless when confronted with the prospect of a goal. Indeed, they might have contrived to lose, had Var not reversed Paul Tierney’s decision to award a late penalty when Michail Antonio tumbled theatrically under Marc Guehi’s seeming shirt-pull. As we know though, history is only written by the winners.

West Ham manager David Moyes made 11 changes from those who started against FCSB on Thursday, while – still resisting the temptation to play Michail Antonio with Gianluca Scamacca – replacing Flynn Downes with Lucas Paqueta from last week’s defeat at Old Trafford.

Still seeking consistency and spark away from home, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira was without hamstring victim Odsonne Edouard, but Luka Milivojevic and Joel Ward were benched. Jordan Ayew, Cheick Doucoure and Nathaniel Clyne stepped up.

With both teams hovering in mid-table, there was little to fear but much to gain. As the rain fell like Bladerunner for all the first period, Palace did not begin like a team without a goal in their travels since August. Eze screwed an early chance wide after doughty work from Clyne and, playing in a more central role than usual, Zaha exploited the gaps between Craig Dawson and Kurt Zouma.

Palace looked about to score. West Ham actually did. Zaha – of all people – struggled to control Clyne’s pass out, Jarrod Bowen pounced and linked with Thilo Kehrer, who found Paqueta, who, in turn, threaded the ball through to Said Benrahma. The Algerian shrugged off Ayew’s striker’s challenge and fired his second goal in two home games past Guaita from the edge of the area.

The goal briefly knocked the stuffing out of Palace and West Ham began to dominate. Yet, like some slapdash wise men, West Ham bore gifts. Fabianski rolled the ball to Dawson who, building from the back, attempted to find sleepy Kehrer. Dawson’s pass was too hard and too far behind Kehrer, who miscontrolled anyway. Eze whisked the ball away from him and cleverly found Zaha who, with Dawson concerned not to give a penalty away, walloped his sixth goal past Fabianski.

The overly languid Scamacca was hooked at the break in favour of Antonio, but with Joachim Andersen imperious at the back, West Ham seemed out of ideas. Palace still looked more full of ideas too. Zaha and Eze linked well, Olise was the will o’the wisp who kept drifting by Tomas Soucek and Moyes soon introduced another two bench-warmers, although the increasingly restless home faithful were far from happy with Benrahma’s exit.

Yet, for all their dominance and a curler from Eze which went just wide, Fabianski was as untroubled after Palace’s goal as before it until he reacted brilliantly to block Dawson’s inadvertent slice late on.

With Bowen at the wheel, West Ham began to rise again and when Antonio latched onto his raking through ball, Anderson lunged in – his only mistake of the afternoon – and the striker hurtled towards goal. Antonio went down under Guehi’s challenge and referee Tierney awarded a penalty. After some delay and Var intervention, the award was rescinded and the afternoon looked about to peter into equality. Enter Olise and Cresswell.