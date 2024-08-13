Michael Olise to begin training with the Bayern Munich team

It has been over a month since Bayern Munich completed the signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

However, as of yet, the Frenchman has failed to train with the Bayern squad, subsequently missing the entirety of pre-season.

This is because, as Olise joined Bayern, he then had to travel to Paris for the Olympic Games, where he helped France win a silver medal, losing to Spain in the final.

Nevertheless, as reported by Kerry Hau, Olise landed in Munich on Monday evening to begin preparations for the upcoming campaign.

It is understood that Olise will undergo performance diagnostics before joining the team later this week, as the 22-year-old took a vacation before the Olympic Games.

With Der Rekordmeister’s failure to lure either Désiré Doué or Xavi Simons to the club this summer, it is expected that Olise will play a key role for Vincent Kompany’s side this season.

Despite this, the former Palace winger will need time to integrate into the side before he starts dazzling in the Bundesliga on a regular basis.

GGFN | Will Shopland