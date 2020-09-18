Michael Moore warns Biden's ground game in Michigan worse than Hillary's

Filmmaker Michael Moore has warned that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is running a worse “ground game” in Michigan than Hillary Clinton, who ultimately lost the state by half a percentage point in the 2016 presidential election.

Moore made the comments during an appearance on The Hill’s “Rising” to discuss the Biden campaign. The documentarian cited a poll from the Detroit Free Press, showing that Mr Biden’s lead over Mr Trump in Michigan has dropped 50 percent since June.

“The fact that Trump has narrowed the lead by 50 percent since June should have everybody screaming bloody murder”, Moore said. "We don’t have a minute to lose on this”.

Asked by the hosts what Mr Biden should do to reverse this trend, Moore said his campaign needs to start with a “ground game” and spend more time engaging Black voters in Michigan rather than disaffected Republicans.

“It’s actually worse than Hillary”, Moore said. “At least there was a ground game, even though she didn’t show up. There were Hillary offices in many towns, there were door-to-door campaigns”.

Moore noted that Ms Clinton’s 2016 campaign deliberately avoid using yard signs out of fear that they would remind Trump voters to get out and vote against her.

“So, they’re afraid. They start with the fear of the Trump voter, and that’s what’s going on now”, Moore said.

He later referenced a Time magazine article detailing Mr Biden’s “invisible digital campaign” in Michigan, where in many areas, not a single sign can be found.

“The Biden campaign headquarters has somehow decided to ghost Michigan. His campaign manager says in the article, ‘Well, we’re just doing it different this time’. Yes, we need to do it differently than 2016, but we need to go the other direction. We need more, we don’t need less”, Moore said.

