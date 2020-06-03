Michael Miglionico Strikes Gold with Developing Brands Using Social Media Marketing

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Michael Miglionico has always been really good with computers, so it's only natural for him to succeed in the digital age. Teaching himself to code at the age of 13, Michael has always been fascinated with eCommerce and digital marketplaces. With the burning passion that he's always had in his heart, he eventually developed his first eCommerce business selling watches. He managed to fund his own business by working a minimum wage job as a cashier at their local grocery store. The young man was brimming with passion and determination.

He had over 500 orders of watches, all while still attending high school and being a teenager. As time went on, the watch business managed to gain him his first $10,000. A huge victory for him at the time, but he didn't know any better; it was only a matter of time until Michael would finally enter the big leagues.

He continued to learn more about eCommerce and Social Media Marketing. Through countless sleepless nights, years of laser-focus, and learning from his mistakes, Michael managed to create over 30+ online brands successfully selling in different niches. He has also managed to scale several brands to five figures per month, assisting many other brands and business-minded individuals reach their goals.

Michael has spent six figures on ads campaigns that have reached millions and millions of people from all over the world. It is very possible you yourself have seen them before. With his technique and expertise, Michael has generated over $700,000 in sales across multiple brands that he has built. At the ripe age of 19, he has sold an online brand for $80,000 and upholds an executive position within the brand and continues to operate large parts of it.

Building high-quality dropshipping stores and eventually turning them into large online brands. Michael knows the ins-and-outs of the industry like the back of his hand. He does this by hiring talented individuals with different skillsets, integrating the right payment processors, designing the best online stores, creating professional advertisement content, and going above and beyond providing the best customer experience. This ensures that everything runs smoothly during the scaling and outsourcing process. His techniques are amazing, and he consistently delivers great results for his brands and clients.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Michael says: "Inevitable changes that were going to take place in the next few years are starting to unfold now. Like eCommerce over retail. COVID-19 is acting as a fast forward button and turning the next few years into a few short months." which holds a lot of truth in the current situation. Now more than ever, people need to start adapting to market trends and strike while the iron is hot or get left behind.

At 20 years old, there's no telling how much success Michael Miglionico will attain in the years to come. He has definitely had his fair share of success over the few years that he has started delving into the eCommerce industry, and he has no plans of stopping soon. Everywhere he goes, Michael is attracting success; it's as if he has the golden touch, and everything he does just yields magnificent results that speak for themselves.

