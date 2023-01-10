Michael McIntyre's 110-seat Hemel Hempstead gig sells out in minutes

Michael McIntyre is due to visit 20 countries on his world tour

More than 85,000 people tried to buy tickets for comedian Michael McIntyre's show at a theatre with just 110 seats.

The Old Town Hall in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, said its online box office was "overwhelmed" when the £15 tickets went on sale on Monday.

All tickets for the show next Tuesday sold in under five minutes, it added.

The star of the Big Show and The Wheel on BBC One is doing a series of warm-up gigs to try out new material ahead of his world tour.

The theatre said all 110 tickets were being held in online baskets within 10 seconds of the show going on sale at noon.

The Old Town Hall said its box office was "overwhelmed" with fans trying to obtain tickets

"We have been overwhelmed with the response from customers wanting to book tickets to see Michael McIntyre and only a lucky few managed it," it added.

It said the comedian's booking was a "huge success" for the venue, which had "even more big named comedians and acts to come".

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk