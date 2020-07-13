Michael McIntyre to host brand new BBC game show The Wheel

Comedian Michael McIntyre watches the Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal men's semi-final match against of Spain during the ATP World Tour Finals at O2 Arena on November 27, 2010 in London, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

It has been announced Michael McIntyre will front a brand new prime-time game show on BBC One.

The Wheel looks set to be a fun-filled, feel good show mixing quiz, entertainment and celebrity, all brought together with McIntyre’s insuppressible giddy energy.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bafta-winner McIntyre was initially best known for his observational stand-up comedy but has made the move into light entertainment with success on programs such as Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Read more: BBC Star Michael McIntyre To Record Netflix Stand-Up Comedy Special

Speaking of the new show, McIntyre told the BBC: “I am thrilled to be hosting a show that does reinvent the wheel! Contestants will be competing to win big money, celebrity experts will have their knowledge put the test, and I will desperately be trying to avoid too many puns. I simply can't wait to get behind the wheel, I'm dizzy with excitement!”

Kate Phillips, Controller Entertainment Commissioning, says: “Michael is the perfect ringmaster for this unique game that will get celebrities in a right old spin and everyone at home playing along.”

Michael McIntyre and Kitty McIntyre are seen on the red carpet during the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at The Royal Festival Hall in London. (Photo by Gary Mitchell/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The new show is the brainchild of production company Hungry McBear, who also produce Big Show, as well as Judge Romesh and Bradley Walsh and Son: Breaking Dad

Managing Director Dan Baldwin, who is married to TV presenter Holly Willoughby, said: “We are delighted to be teaming up with Michael and the BBC on The Wheel.

“Think of the most exciting funfair ride, put the world’s best comedian at the centre of it and throw in a collection of brilliant celebrity experts... welcome to The Wheel.

Read more: The Chase's Anne Hegerty feels 'slightly guilty' for enjoying life in isolation

“Truly amazing fun, laughter and tension for the whole family.”

Further information, such has when the new show will be broadcast, has yet to be announced.

With production of many shows still on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is likely to be several months off still.