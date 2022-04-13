Michael McIntyre bringing back ‘two of nation’s favourite Saturday night shows’

Michael McIntyre has said he is “elated” to bring back his Big Show after a three-year hiatus and his Saturday night game show The Wheel which has also been recommissioned by the BBC.

The comedian, 46, will return to BBC One for six episodes of his variety show which earned him a Bafta TV award for best entertainment performance in 2017.

Recorded in front of a live audience at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, McIntyre’s Big Show will see the return of Send To All, Celebrity Midnight Gameshow and the Unexpected Star of the Show as well as a host of brand new features.

Michael McIntyre with his Bafta award in 2017 (Ian West/PA)

McIntyre said: “Three long years of no Unexpected Stars, of me not getting my hands on a single celebrity’s mobile phone, of people sleeping soundly without fear of me sneaking into their bedrooms.

“Well the wait is over, the Big Show is back and we’ve used those three years to think of even bigger surprises and bigger laughs.”

The BBC also announced that McIntyre’s “beloved” Saturday night game show The Wheel will return for a third series, with 12 episodes airing later this year.

The show sees celebrity guests seated on a huge spinning wheel as they attempt to help contestants win big cash prizes.

Celebrity guests have included Rob Beckett, Carol Vorderman, Danny Dyer and Dermot O’Leary.

Celebrity guests on The Wheel have included comedian Rob Beckett (Matt Crossick/PA)

McIntyre added: “As well as making stars of the unsuspecting public on the Big Show, I will be making another series of the show that literally revolves around me!

“The Wheel is spinning back too! I’m elated that both shows are so beloved and returning to BBC One.”

Dan Baldwin, managing director of production company Hungry McBear Media, said: “We can’t wait to bring two of the nation’s favourite Saturday night shows back to BBC One.

“If you’ve missed seeing Gino D’Acampo in his pants at midnight, a firefighter singing Opera or Jamie Oliver texting everyone in his phone that he loves chicken nuggets, then you’re in for a real treat as Big Show’s returning!

“And Michael will once again be at the centre of TV’s biggest gameshow, The Wheel. See you there!”