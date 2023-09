Michael McGrath, the Tony-winning actor known for his work in “Spamalot” and “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” has died at the age of 65 according to multiple media reports.

He died unexpectedly in his sleep on Thursday at his home in Bloomfield, New Jersey.

More to come…

