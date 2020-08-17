Michael McDowell drives No. 34 Ford Mustang to 10th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Michael McDowell rounded out the top 10 in the Go Bowling 235 at the DAYTONA Road Course at Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday.

The top-10 finish for McDowell, his third of the year, added 27 points to his season total. McDowell is now 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings with 403 points.

McDowell started in 30th position. The 13th-year driver has picked up three top-five and 10 top-10 finishes in his career.

The Glendale, Arizona native began the race one spot behind his career mark of 28.9, but finished 21 places ahead of his career average of 31.1.

McDowell battled against 39 other drivers on the way to his 10th-place finish. The race endured four cautions and seven caution laps. There were 13 lead changes.

Chase Elliott earned the victory in the race, and Denny Hamlin finished second. Martin Truex Jr placed third, Jimmie Johnson brought home fourth, and Chris Buescher finished off the top five.

After Elliott won Stage 1, Hamlin drove the No. 11 car to the win in Stage 2.

