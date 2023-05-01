Michael Masciorini named as a 2023 Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2023 / Michael Masciorini, Managing Director - Investments, Senior PIM Portfolio Manager, of Wells Fargo Advisors in Irvine, CA has been recognized on this year's list of Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors.

"It's an honor to have Forbes recognize me on this year's list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors," said Masciorini.

Michael Masciorini, works alongside his son, Jordan Masciorini, Vice President - Investment Officer, and Ivanna Berrio, Registered Client Associate in the Irvine, CA branch of Wells Fargo Advisors.

Michael has over 35 years of experience and was one of the earliest advisors in Southern California to specialize in retirement planning.

"In the early 1990's, I was a part of a team that formed The Retirement Planning Group of Smith Barney. We held seminars throughout Southern California for people nearing retirement".

"Back then, we had no choice but to develop our own retirement planning software, we ran financial planning reports which were very time consuming and required various hand calculations." said Masciorini as he reflected on how far things have come.

When asked about the future, Michael said "I still really enjoy coming into the office each day, working alongside my son, who I've been with since 2018."

Michael says that the practice has stayed successful because of referrals. "Some of the conversations I've been having are with the children of my client's, who are now also nearing retirement". "They mention that they witnessed their parents live a long, fulfilling retirement that sometimes spanned over 30 years, and they want that for themselves".

Michael currently lives in Dana Point, CA, where he raised three sons, with his wife Connie of 38 years.

Masciorini Financial Consulting Group, Monday, May 1, 2023, Press release picture

*The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors rating algorithm is based on the previous year's industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

