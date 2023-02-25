Michael Mando Fired From Apple TV+'s Sinking Spring After On-Set Incident; Wagner Moura Joins Drama in Recast

Michael Mando has been fired from the Apple TV+ series Sinking Spring after an on-set incident, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Better Call Saul alum “was dismissed from the show following a clash with a co-star” on the set of the upcoming drama series, per THR. Producers initially tried to smooth things out, but ultimately, they decided to let Mando go and recast the role. Wagner Moura (Narcos) will now play the role Mando was set to play. (Apple has yet to confirm the firing or recasting.)

Sinking Spring stars Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta) and centers on a group of Philadelphia friends “who pose as DEA agents to rob an unknown house in the countryside, only to have their small-time grift become a life-and-death enterprise, as they unwittingly reveal and unravel the biggest hidden narcotics corridor on the Eastern seaboard,” per the official description. Mando was to have played Manny, a friend of Henry’s character since they did time together in the youth authority. The cast also includes Marin Ireland, Kate Mulgrew, Amir Arison, Ving Rhames and Dustin Nguyen.

Mando co-starred for six seasons on Better Call Saul as low-level criminal Nacho Varga; the series wrapped up last year. His other TV credits include Orphan Black and Covert Affairs.

