Michael Malone wants Jamal Murray to take his time on return

HoopsHype
3 min read
  • Denver Nuggets
    Denver Nuggets
  • Jamal Murray
    Jamal Murray
  • Mike Malone
Michael Singer: Michael Malone said he reiterates often and told Jamal Murray the other day: "Zero pressure from me."
Michael Singer
Michael Malone said he reiterates often and told Jamal Murray the other day: "Zero pressure from me." – 7:23 PM

Michael Singer
On the latest #Nuggets Ink pod, we talk MPJ's March timeframe, how optimistic I am about Jamal Murray returning and how I found myself in a room with Bill Walton… and the rest of the NBA's 75 greatest players over All-Star weekend.
Ryan Blackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:
Thoughts on the MPJ going to the G League shortly, followed by:
– Jamal Murray
– Denver’s goals down the stretch
– MVP and other big awards
Vinny Benedetto
Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. are hanging out after practice getting some 1 on 1 in. Intensity varies.

Ryan Blackburn
The report from @Sam Amick on Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. this morning is the most substantial update we’ve really had.
Before the playoffs for Murray and mid to late March for Porter seems to be the hope.
Ryan Blackburn: Michael Malone pregame was adamant about tempering expectations for Jamal Murray and continuing to treat his injury with caution. Obviously the right call, but there's definitely some cold water on a return to the court soonish.

The 'if' component looms large here. If Murray is able to come back, and if he's the same guy who starred in the Orlando bubble en route to a Western Conference finals appearance in 2020 and averaged 21.2 points, 4.8 assists and four rebounds last season before his injury, then Denver might be as dynamic as any other team in the West. But those are massive 'ifs.' "I think he cannot wait," Jokić said of Murray. "He cannot wait to come back at the end, just because of how competitive he is. He's traveling with us. He's with us. So I think he's in a good spot."

There is a strong sense within the Denver Nuggets locker room that both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. could be back in time for the playoffs, if not sooner, sources told The Athletic. Porter is on track to return in mid to late March, a source said. Murray has been out since tearing his left ACL last April. The 25-year-old averaged a career-high 21.2 points and a career-best 40.8 3-point shooting percentage last season.

