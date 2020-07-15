About Michael Llanas

Born & raised in San Antonio, Texas. Michael Llanas is The Real Estate Broker & Co-CEO of Real Estate Companies HomeBuying HomeSelling (HBHS) Realty & Solutions, providing customers with his extravagant services. He works with his partner Charles Hernandez. Due to their proximity in partnership, they both provide real estate brokerage services and investments primarily all over Texas.

Before stepping his foot into real estate, Michael has served in the US Army for a tenure of 12 years which dictates his loyalty and knows the value of integrity towards his work. Michael has spent his childhood in a proletariat neighborhood, from which he has learned a lot about life and ethical values.

After 3 days of completing his high school studies, Michael decided to join the US Army which shows how much of a patriot he is, and passionate about serving for his country.

Serving his time in the US Army, Michael was deployed to the Iraq war with the 1st Cavalry Division and 82nd Airborne as Combat Medic. Michael did a splendid job by showing his honorable bravery to save the lives of many of his fellow soldiers.

After 12 years of service in the US Army, in 2012 & gaining his real estate license, Michael joined his partner Charles and became Broker of HBHS Realty and Solutions. Michael is a steadfast person, he is vaunted about his integrity, loyalty & respect that he offers to his clients, partners, colleagues and a staff of 28 members. To him, the acme of satisfaction is when his customers, peers, other investors, and his staff are satisfied. “Some people forget. Others give back.”

Michael is endeavored to help people with their real estate needs. He knows the struggle it takes for a person to buy their dream home; therefore, Michael makes sure that he finds the best deal for his customers. On the investment side, he is empowering his team to grow capital and build portfolios for them and investors alike.

He & his team have a Facebook group where everyone can come together to network, learn, share and work with each other. He makes it easier for real estate investors and customers to accumulate, learn & partner up. It is a goldmine for real estate enthusiasts where they can learn and implement strategies given by the experts in the field.

Michael’s passion for real estate can be seen as he & his team provides weekly podcasts, sharing their fecund knowledge about the HBHS vision and providing value on their Facebook Group “HomeBuying HomeSelling Association”. They would love for everyone to “Turn Up The Hustle”.

Michael also makes sure to be using the skills and initiative necessary to anticipate needs and bring outstanding new ideas to the real estate market. In a market full of uncertainty, it is the entrepreneur who can help clear up uncertainty, as he makes judgments and takes action.

Michael and his partner Charles are experts in Creative Financing, Subject To Transactions, Wholesaling, Fix & Flipping, Portfolio, Commercial, and they offer solutions that include Owner Financing, Rentals, and AirBnBs with their proficient experience to finance deals with little to no equity in the traditional real estate sector.

Michael Says: “My end goal is to have the HomeBuying HomeSelling team be of service to distressed property owners, educate real estate investors on multiple ways to invest in the real estate market and build generational wealth with real estate assets.”

Michael and his partner Charles are now applying their military leadership skills and tactics to grow the HBHS brand in the real estate world. Together they both mentor, team-up, lead & hustle.

Michael is one of the best when it comes to service and care for his team, peers, and other investors in the industry.

Michael Llanas’ Contacts

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michael.llanas.37

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mike_hbhs

Website: https://www.turnupthehustle.com/