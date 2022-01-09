Michael Lang, Woodstock Co-Creator, Dies at 77

Shirley Halperin and Chris Willman
·5 min read

Michael Lang, the co-creator and organizer of 1969’s Woodstock Music and Art Fair, and its follow-ups Woodstock ’94 and the ill-fated Woodstock ’99, died Saturday at the age of 77 at Sloan Kettering in New York City. The cause of death was a rare form of Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, according to a spokesperson.

He last appeared publicly just before the COVID pandemic hit around the 50th anniversary of the festival, which was marked by controversial will they-or-won’t attempts to stage a Woodstock 50 festival that played out in the press.

More from Variety

Lang was raised in Brooklyn and attended college in New York City before jumping into concert promotion in the late 1960s. The first multi-artist event he organized was the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which featured Jimi Hendrix, Frank Zappa and John Lee Hooker, among other acts of the era.

His move to the Woodstock, New York area sewed the seeds of a more ambitious three-day festival. Along with co-founders John Rosenman, Artie Kornfeld and John P Roberts, they conceived of Woodstock, one of the most impactful events in music history, drawing some 400,000 people to a farm (owned by Max Yasgur) in Bethel, New York and shutting down the New York State Thruway as scores left their cars stranded and found other means to arrive to the festival grounds.

Woodstock itself arrived at a time of great social upheaval in the United States, which was engulfed in an unpopular war in Vietnam that saw many thousands of young adults drafted and subsequently killed in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile back at home, the hippie movement was influencing art, fashion, film and music, as the tagline to the festival — “An Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music” — illustrates.

The festival exceeded all expectations — and everyone’s worst case scenarios — when a mini-city spontaneously erected to take in the tunes, and many drugs, throughout the three day showcase. Among the bands on the bill were: The Grateful Dead, The Who, Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Joan Baez and Jefferson Airplane, among others. A 1970 soundtrack album and documentary film, in which Lang was featured extensively, detailed the scheduling snafus, weather issues and generally lack of preparedness for what would turn out to be the seminal cultural moment of the 1960s.

There were plenty of drugs being consumed over those three days, as Lang recalled to Variety in 2019. There was one incident when Jerry Garcia passed some acid to Carlos Santana, who thought he had several hours before he had to perform, and then was rushed onstage, high as a kite, only to deliver one of the weekend’s most compelling performances.

“He battled that guitar because he thought it was a serpent,” said Lang.

Woodstock was so impactful as a name that Lang was able to stage two anniversary shows in the coming decades. In 1994, to mark its 25th birthday, Lang co-produced Woodstock ’94 in Saugerties, NY, about 70 miles from the original Bethel site. The festival came to be known as Mudstock after the second and third days of the festival were marked by rainstorms that turned much of the field into a giant mud pit, further memorialized by members of Nine Inch Nails, Green Day and Primus either drenching themselves in mud or having it slung at them by the crowd. The lineup included a mixture of legacy performers from the original festival, like Santana, Crosby, Stills and Nash, Joe Cocker, John Sebastian and Country Joe McDonald, and contemporary alt-rock bands like the Cranberries and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Another commemoration of the festival 1999, Woodstock ’99, was held at a third site altogether, in Rome, NY, and drew about 400,000 attendees in person and many more who watched via pay-per-view. While shy of the gate-crashing and mass muddiness of the ’94 festival, the festival made news for the violence and vandalism of the audience, with Limp Bizkit’s “Break Stuff” becoming the unofficial theme song of a festival destined not to be remembered as emblematic of peace and love. None of the original artists from the 1969 Woodstock were given entire sets this time, although some individual musicians returned as part of others bands. With a distinct emphasis on hip-hop and modern rock, performers included Rage Against the Machine, DMX, Kid Rock, Dave Matthews Band and Metallica as well as a handful of veterans. The lingering bad taste the commercialism and reports of sexual assault left with the public created difficulties for Lang when he looked toward mounting yet a fourth Woodstock festival in 2019.

In 2019, Lang’s ultimately unsuccessful attempts to produce a fourth Woodstock festival suffered a series of insurmountable setbacks after announcing a bill of heavy hitters that was to include Jay-Z, Miley Cyrus and Dead and Company performing Aug, 16-18 in Watkins Glen, NY. Backers of the festival — financial partner Dentsu and its investment division Amplifi — pulled their support in April after an initial investment of more than $32 million, setting off lawsuits. But Lang’s biggest problem was getting permits from local authorities, which were short in coming even after a change of location and a capacity finally set at a lowly 75,000 before Lang finally gave in and pulled the plug.

Said Lang of its demise when speaking to Variety in Aug. 2019: “It was just one bizarre thing after another, but I definitely feel lighter.”

Lang is survived by his wife Tamara, their sons Harry and Laszlo, and his daughters LariAnn, Shala and Molly.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • New York City: Chinese man brutally attacked in anti-Asian hate crime dies in hospital eight months later

    A Chinese man who was brutally attacked while collecting cans in New York City has died of his injuries eight months later. Yao Pan Ma, 61, had been collecting returnable bottles and cans in Harlem to raise money to buy food after he lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic when he was attacked from behind. Jarrod Powell, 49, of New York City was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crime charges - however, a family representative is now calling on the district attorney to upgrade the charges to murder.

  • Rescue workers retrieve bodies of snow-tourists

    The government has declared Murree, 64 km northeast of the capital Islamabad, a calamity hit area.Army platoons and paramilitary forces have been deployed to help the civil administration in rescue operations, Pakistan's interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said.Late on Friday the government announced the closure of all roads leading to the station to stop any further influx of the tourists.

  • Why are rapid tests for COVID-19 in such short supply?

    Government officials and private companies failed to anticipate the spike in demand for rapid COVID-19 antigen tests, but they are scrambling to close the gap.

  • Watershed moment in NYC: New law allows noncitizens to vote

    NEW YORK (AP) — More than 800,000 noncitizens and so-called “Dreamers” in New York City will have access to the ballot box — and could vote in municipal elections as early as next year — after Mayor Eric Adams allowed legislation approved by the City Council a month ago to automatically become law on Sunday. Opponents have vowed to challenge the new law. Unless a judge halts its implementation, New York City is now the most populous city in the United States to grant voting rights to noncitizens

  • Seven dead after slab of rock face collapses onto boaters near waterfall in Brazil

    Seven people have died after a slab of rock broke off a cliff and crashed onto pleasure boaters near a waterfall in Brazil. Three people are still missing, and nine were seriously injured in the freak accident which took place between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio. Edgard Estevo, commander of the Minas Gerais State Fire Department, said officials are working to identify those who are missing.

  • Some Ontario gyms claim exemption and will open again

    Despite restrictions preventing most gyms and fitness centres from opening – under the Ontario government’s “Step 2” rules – some F45s will be back open for business as of the weekend. Sean O'Shea reports.

  • Intel reports repeatedly failed to forecast Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Intelligence reports compiled by the U.S. Capitol Police in the days before last year's insurrection envisioned only an improbable or remote risk of violence, even as other assessments warned that crowds of potentially thousands of pro-Trump demonstrators could converge in Washington and create a dangerous situation. The documents, obtained by The Associated Press, underscore the uneven and muddled intelligence that circulated to Capitol Police officers ahead of the Jan. 6 riot

  • Man dead after daytime shooting in Langley, B.C.

    One man is dead after a daylight shooting in a busy area of Langley, B.C., on Friday. RCMP said shots were fired near the intersection of 88 Avenue and 202 Street, in the Walnut Grove area, just before 2 p.m. PT. Police arrived to find an adult man who'd been shot. He has since died from his injuries, according to a statement. "Based on the investigative theory in this initial phase, this does not appear to be a random act," it read. RCMP said the area around the crime scene will be taped off "f

  • Piers Morgan Vows His Media Return Will Be 'Very Unpleasant Surprise' For Meghan Markle

    The conservative host who regularly criticized Markle was booted from "Good Morning Britain." Now, he's threatening more mistreatment.

  • Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says he's 'sick and tired' of his government being criticized for the I-95 traffic pileup that left hundreds stranded for hours

    "I don't know why you're sitting there saying, 'What went wrong?'" Northam told a reporter. "This was a storm that we haven't seen for a long time."

  • Inside the financially perplexing world of Prince Andrew

    The A4 letter came in a hardback envelope complete with a first class stamp. Asking whether the recipient still wanted to remain on the database of the Duke and Duchess of York, last month’s mail out – ahead of the expensive Christmas card season – must have cost hundreds of pounds.

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. WATCH | Kripps and Stones collect bronze in Germany: "We were happy with the race today," Kripps said. "We had two solid pushes, solid drives and we were consistent. That's what we're working on right now as well as testing some equipment." Francesco Friedr

  • High school hockey player dies from injury suffered during game

    A high school hockey player from Greenwich, Conn., has died as a result of an injury he sustained during a game.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Wagner wants to play in Seahawks finale despite knee injury

    RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Bobby Wagner was on the field for one defensive play last week for Seattle before slipping awkwardly, doing the splits and suffering a sprained knee while trying to defend a screen pass. Despite the injury, Wagner said Wednesday he is going to make every effort to play in the Seahawks’ regular season finale Sunday at Arizona, however meaningless the game is for Seattle. “I’m just gonna do what I do,” Wagner said. “I’m going to get as much treatment as I possibly can. I’m goi

  • Edmonton Oilers add five more players to NHL's COVID-19 protocol list

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed five more players into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Saturday. Forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Brendan Perlini, goaltender Ilya Konovalov and defencemen Evan Bouchard and Slater Koekkoek were added to the list, the Oilers said in a release. Three other Edmonton players - Connor McDavid, Tyson Barrie and Derek Ryan - were already in protocol. Six unidentified members of the team's support staff were also added to the list Saturday, the team said. This report by

  • Hockey Diversity Alliance releases powerful, unrelenting video for #TapeOutHate campaign

    The two-minute video spotlights the racial abuse that Black and other players of color often encounter at all levels of the sport.

  • Fleury stops 31 shots in return to Vegas, Blackhawks win 2-1

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 31 saves against his former team and the Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Jujhar Khaira and Riley Stillman scored for the Blackhawks, who were 0-3-3 in their previous six games. It was Fleury’s first start against Vegas since being traded in the offseason. He has now beaten all 32 NHL teams in his career. Fleury, who was with Vegas for its first four seasons in the league, has post

  • Sharks place embattled forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers to terminate his contract

    Evander Kane’s time in the San Jose Sharks organization has come to an end.