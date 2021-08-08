You can get a Michael Kors purse for up to 70% off during this massive summer sale
Style-savvy shoppers know that the perfect handbag is both stylish and functional. If your go-to handbag is looking a little worse for wear these days (no judgment from us!), you’ll be pleased to know that right now, you can get a Michael Kors purse for as low as $65 as part of the brand’s epic Summer Lovin’ sale.
Running through Tuesday, August 10 at 5:30 am EDT, the sale serves up markdowns of up to 70% on already-discounted items—including an incredible combo promotion that allows you to get totes and crossbody bag bundles for just $199. There are so many options up for grabs here but don’t worry, because we’ve gone ahead and done the legwork and found all the handbags (including shoulder bags and totes, crossbodies and more) and wallets you simply don’t want to miss.
For a summer-worthy statement piece, grab the Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag in a powder blush shade for just $89—a savings of $129 from its original $228 selling price. With a 4.9-star rating from Michael Kors shoppers, this elegant and versatile crossbody will be right at home on your hip whether you’re running errands around town, hitting up a summer soirée or jetting to the airport for a much-deserved getaway. Constructed with 100% leather and the brand’s signature hardware in gold-tone metal, this chic Michael Kors purse features a zip fastening for easy storage and enough space to comfortably fit all your cards and IDs with ease.
Looking to take advantage of that bag bundle deal? Right now, you can get the 5-star Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag and the matching Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for just $199, a savings of a whopping $527. The shoulder bag gets the seal of approval from hundreds of Michael Kors shoppers who say it's comfortable, flexible, gorgeous and roomy. The accompanying crossbody bag comes in two shades and is described as "lightweight" and a "great travel handbag."
Now that we’ve officially piqued your curiosity, keep scrolling to see all of our must-haves from the Michael Kors Summer Lovin' sale.
The best deals to shop from the Michael Kors Summer Lovin’ sale
Crossbody purses
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Travel Medium Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag for $69 (Save $229)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Fulton Large Pebbled Leather Crossbody Bag for $89 (Save $129)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Small Woven Metallic and Logo Smartphone Convertible Crossbody Bag for $98 (Save $80)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Lita Medium Leather Crossbody Bag for $119 (Save $259)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Large Saffiano Leather Crossbody Bag from $119 (Save $229)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Large Logo Crossbody Bag for $119 (Save $229)
Totes and shoulder bags
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Logo Stripe Tote Bag for $99 (Save $269)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Saffiano Leather Shoulder Bag for $99 (Save $279)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Charlotte Large Logo and Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (Save $299)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Charlotte Large Saffiano Leather Top-Zip Tote Bag for $99 (Save $299)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Bradshaw Small Leather Shoulder Bag from $119.20 (Save $178.80)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Mercer Large Saffiano Leather Tote Bag for $131.20 (Save $196.80)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Mel Medium Saffiano Leather Tote Bag for $161.10 (Save $196.70)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft Medium Frayed Denim Shoulder Bag for $516 (Save $774)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Mia Leopard Calf Hair Shoulder Satchel for $636 (Save $954)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft Oversized Signature Print Denim Shoulder Bag for $775 (Save $775)
Get the Michael Kors Collection Bancroft Oversized Floral Calf Leather and Snakeskin Shoulder Bag for $925 (Save $925)
Wallets
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Leather Coin Purse from $43.88 (Save $34.12)
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Jet Set Medium Saffiano Leather Wallet for $49 (Save $79
Get the MICHAEL Michael Kors Small Metallic Woven and Logo Wallet for $55.13 (Save $42.87)
Shop the Michael Kors Handbag Sale
