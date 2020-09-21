Michael Kliger Talks Growth, and New Beginnings, at Mytheresa

LONDON — It’s been a surreal year for most industry leaders, and none more so than for Michael Kliger, the president of Mytheresa, who not only boosted sales and profits through a pandemic but did so as the luxury e-commerce site became the subject of a high-profile custody battle in the Neiman Marcus Group bankruptcy case.

The court battles of the past few months underscored just what a jewel Mytheresa was in the eyes of Neiman’s parent company, which had not declared bankruptcy, and the retailer’s creditors. It also underlined the potential that Mytheresa has, going forward, under its current private equity owners, given its strong fundamentals and the spike in online sales worldwide during lockdown.

Mytheresa will reveal on Monday that consolidated net revenues for the fiscal year ended in June were up 19.4 percent to 450 million euros. That figure includes the online business, which saw a 20 percent uptick in the 12-month period, as well as the men’s and women’s physical stores in Munich.

Although the company did not reveal a profit figure for fiscal 2020, it said overall profitability grew “significantly.”

In an interview, Kliger emphasized that each quarter saw revenue growth, and profitability increased during the pandemic.

Amid the disruption of the past months Kliger stayed the course, persisting with the launch of men’s wear and releasing a series of exclusive capsule collections — from Prada, Thom Browne, Gucci and others — to market the new men’s offer on the site.

Even during the darkest days of lockdown, Mytheresa was pumping out all sorts of capsules: There was a his-and-hers Balmain collection, a Brunello Cucinelli capsule for the whole family (Mytheresa has a robust children’s wear business) and, most recently, a “Moncler Generation” collection, which launched earlier this month. The capsule includes women’s, men’s and children’s wear — as well as outerwear for dogs.

Kliger said that promoting the new men’s wear offer just as Europe and the U.S. were locking down was a challenge. By July, however, it began to gain traction.

“We were scaling up the business in obviously interesting circumstances — many regions were in lockdown. In the month of July, men’s wear orders accounted for 10 per cent of our total business.”

He said the closure of physical stores worldwide was a boon for Mytheresa — and for online businesses generally.

“People were not buying gowns and pumps, but rather loungewear and casualwear and sneakers. E-tailers were the source, and the amazing, and sometimes untold, story of the ongoing pandemic is that the global logistics systems did not break down. We continued to ship in every region of the world, packages were delivered. It is unbelievable how this backbone of our economic system continued to operate, and retailers continued to ship to customers wherever they were,” he said.

Kliger added that Mytheresa’s logistics never stopped, and the business remained operational throughout the worst of the crisis. By contrast, some competitors were forced to shut warehouses temporarily due to quarantine safety issues.

He said that COVID-19 only helped to speed consumers’ switch to online shopping, and that Mytheresa saw “many more first-time customers, and possibly even customers who had never shopped online, anywhere before.”

Over the last three to four months, Kliger said that Mytheresa expanded its business in the Middle East, and saw “really good” traction in the U.S. He said sales in Europe have been “very good and stable, particularly in Scandinavia, Germany, Austria and Switzerland.”

Kliger added that the pandemic helped to keep the company sharp, and vindicated many of its already existing strategies.

While it may have been a challenge for Mytheresa’s buyers not to see or touch the product — or even attend a runway show — Kliger said they adapted quickly.

“Focused buying has always been one of our tricks. One of our beliefs is ‘don’t go broad,’ even if there is a big collection. We force ourselves to buy what we believe in and what’s right for our customers.”

Kliger said that about 3 percent of all of Mytheresa’s customers generate 30 percent of the business, and the retailer works hard to please them.

“We focus on customers who build wardrobes, who buy several times a season. We launched skiwear because we discovered that this is a pastime of our customer base. We work very intimately with them, and we have ideas like the Moncler Generation or Dolce & Gabbana capsules. Those efforts continue to drive our business and get our customers excited.”

