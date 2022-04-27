Michael Kee Rejoins Vida Capital as Managing Director, Analytics

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vida Capital, Inc. (“Vida”), a portfolio company of RedBird Capital Partners and Reverence Capital Partners, today announced that Michael Kee has rejoined Vida as Managing Director, Analytics. Mr. Kee will be based in Austin and report to Will Ketterer, Senior Managing Director, Portfolio Management and CIO. In his new role, Mr. Kee will focus on portfolio analytics and reporting, leverage analysis and fund modeling across Vida’s investment strategies.



“We are thrilled to welcome Michael back to Vida, where he has firsthand knowledge of our business, and will be able to identify new opportunities and manage existing investments across our portfolio,” said Will Ketterer. “Analytics has become an increasingly essential tool in these efforts, and I am certain that Michael’s quantitative expertise will allow us to leverage relevant information in an impactful and value-oriented way.”

Mr. Kee added, “I am excited to return to a differentiated firm like Vida, and to be given the opportunity to help grow its analytics platform. The firm’s expanded investment portfolio represents a unique chance to apply quantitative and data analysis techniques across a range of insurance investments to drive investment and risk insights central to Vida’s decision-making process.”

Mr. Kee rejoins Vida from Care.com, where he served as Manager of Financial Planning and Analysis. Prior to this, he worked at Vida for eight years and held several positions, most recently as Director of Portfolio Analytics, guiding the firm’s portfolio management team in developing strategies for various investment decisions. Mr. Kee is a CFA charter holder and received a B.S. in Business Administration from the University of Arizona and an M.B.A. from St. Edward’s University.

Vida Capital, Inc. is a vertically integrated, uncorrelated investment firm specializing in insurance, longevity, structured credit, and private lending with $3.9 billion in assets under management. The firm aims to generate long term value and attractive returns for investors across closed-end and open-end funds. With capabilities in investing, originating, structuring, and servicing, Vida provides differentiated investment opportunities and capital solutions for investors globally.

