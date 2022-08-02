Michael Keaton Reveals He’s Never Sat Through A Marvel Or DC Movie: ‘I Have Other S**t To Do’

Michael Keaton doesn’t have time to watch superhero movies, despite suiting up to play two legendary characters in Marvel and DC movies over the years.

He portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in 1989’s “Batman” and 1992’s “Batman Returns,” and he starred as Adrian Toomes/Vulture in 2019’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” making him one of the exclusive actors to appear in both the DC Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the longtime actor reprising his role as the caped crusader in the upcoming DC installment, “The Flash,” alongside Ben Affleck, fans were shocked to discover a surprising fact: He’s never watched an entire superhero movie from start to finish.

Keaton exclaimed that he isn’t “highbrow” about the flicks; he simply has “other shit to do.”

“I know people don’t believe this, that I’ve never seen an entire version of any of those movies — any Marvel movie, any other,” Keaton told Variety in a recent interview. “And I don’t say that I don’t watch that because I’m highbrow — trust me! It’s not that.”

The 70-year-old added, “It’s just that there’s very little things I watch. I start watching something, and think it is great and I watch three episodes, but I have other shit to do!”

On the topic of re-donning the bat suit, the veteran actor told Variety about the process of returning.

“I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it — obviously, some of that — but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially,” he said about revisiting his role as Wayne in “The Flash” after more than 30 years.

Seven actors have taken on the role as Gotham’s protector since Keaton’s 1992 performance.

“This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking ‘Holy moly!’” Keaton added.

The actor said he felt compelled to sign on to “The Flash” because “it seemed like fun” and due to his love for the script by “Birds of Prey” screenwriter Christina Hodson.

“The writing was actually really good. So I thought, why not?” Keaton said. “It’s cool to drop in, and I’m curious to see if I can pull it off.”

“The Flash” is scheduled to premiere June 23, 2023.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

