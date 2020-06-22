Michael Keaton In Early Talks To Reprise ‘Batman’ Role For DC Universe, Starting With ‘The Flash’
Deadline has confirmed that Michael Keaton, who first played the big screen version of Batman in 1989 for Warner Bros. and its 1992 sequel Batman Returns is in early talks to return to the role once again.
Keaton would play Batman in a Nick Fury-like role starting with Warner Bros. The Flash starring Ezra Miller, and could continue to play the Dark Knight in other upcoming DC movies like Batgirl. Reportedly, the Keaton Batman won’t impact the mythology being hammered out by Matt Reeves’ reboot The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, and it will pick up his story line after Batman Returns.
Andrés Muschietti is directing The Flash from a script by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco are producing.
Keaton, who had already been working with director Tim Burton in Beetlejuice in 1988, was selected by the director and late casting director and Warner Bros.’ casting boss Marion Dougherty for his eyes.
One source tells us that this deal may not happen, but as of right now, there are talks.
