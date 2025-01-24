Michael Kayode: Brentford confirm first January transfer signing as defender joins in loan deal

Official: Michael Kayode has completed his move to Brentford. (Brentford FC)

Brentford have announced the signing of Michael Kayode on loan from Fiorentina.

The defender joins until the summer, when the Bees have an option to make the transfer permanent for around £14million should they decide to.

Kayode, who is an Italy Under-21 international, had made 12 appearances for Fiorentina this season but fallen out of favour at the club and was seeking a move.

He becomes the first signing of the January transfer window for Brentford, who sit 11th in the Premier League ahead of visiting Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Kayode said: “I’m so excited because I wanted to come here so much. I think Brentford is the perfect club for me.

“I want to work match by match but my dream with Brentford would be to help them reach European competitions next season.”

Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles, said: “Michael is a player that we think will suit Brentford and the physical nature of the Premier League very well.

“We have watched him for a while, and he has probably been a bit unlucky not to play more games already this season.

“The structure of the deal gives us the chance to integrate him into the squad and Premier League football before we look towards making the deal permanent from the summer.”

Kayode’s arrival could now pave the way for Mads Roerslev to leave. Wolfsburg have been in negotiations with Brentford and are one club who have pursued a deal for Roerslev.