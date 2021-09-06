Michael K. Williams, of The Wire and Lovecraft Country, Dead at 54

Michael K. Williams of The Wire fame was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment on Monday. He was 54.

Drug paraphernalia was reportedly found in the actor’s apartment, according to the New York Post and Daily News.

In addition to his five-season run as The Wire‘s Omar Little, Williams’ TV credits included Boardwalk Empire, Community, The Spoils Before Dying, The Night Of, When We Rise, Hap and Leonard, When They See Us and voice work on F Is for Family.

He is currently Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, for his role as Lovecraft Country‘s Montrose Freeman.

Williams had just been cast in an untitled biopic of boxing great George Foreman, playing trainer Doc Broadus.

Isiah Whitlock Jr, who played state senator Clay Davis on The Wire, remembered Williams as “One of the nicest brothers on the planet with the biggest heart. An amazing actor and soul.”

