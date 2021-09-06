Michael K Williams: The Wire and Broadwalk Empire star found dead aged 54

(HBO)

The Wire actor Michael K. Williams has been found dead in his Brooklyn penthouse, according to reports.

The 54-year-old, most famous for his role as notorious Baltimore stick-up man Omar Little in HBO’s The Wire, had been nominated for five Emmys in his glittering career.

“No foul play indicated,” a police source told The Post. “No forced entry, the apartment was in order.”

Williams was found dead by his nephew in the living room of his pad in the luxury Williamsburg high-rise, sources said.

The actor is currently a 2021 Emmy Award nominee for best supporting actor for Lovecraft Country and also won acclaim for his role as Chalky White in Boardwalk Empire.

