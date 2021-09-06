Michael K. Williams, 'The Wire' And 'Boardwalk Empire' Actor, Dies At 54

Actor Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little on HBO’s “The Wire,” has died at the age of 54.

“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams,” a representative for Williams told The Hollywood Reporter. “They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.