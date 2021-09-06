Michael K. Williams, Star Of ‘The Wire’ And ‘Lovecraft Country,’ Dies At Age 54
Michael K. Williams, the 5-time Emmy nominated star of The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, 12 Years A Slave and most recently Lovecraft Country, has died at age 54.
Willliams’ death has been confirmed for Deadline by a representative of his family. Here is the statement:
“It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this insurmountable loss.”
Williams died at his home, this morning, and he is survived by his mother. Will add details as they come in, but this is a shock to the system, because of his game changing talent.
