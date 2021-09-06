Michael K. Williams, Star of ‘The Wire’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ Found Dead at 54

Michael K. Williams, who memorably portrayed Omar Little in “The Wire” and Chalky White in “Boardwalk Empire,” has died at age 54. The NYPD confirmed to Variety that the actor was found deceased today at 2 p.m. inside of his residence.

Williams was a regular on many acclaimed HBO series, including “The Wire,” “Boradwalk Empire,” “The Night Of” and 2020’s “Lovecraft Country.” He also acted in many acclaimed films including “Inherent Vice,” “12 Years a Slave,” “Gone Baby Gone” and “The Road.”

More from Variety

The news was first reported in the New York Post.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.