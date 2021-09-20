Michael K. Williams, Norm Macdonald and Cicely Tyson Honored in Emmys In Memoriam

Norm MacDonald in The Middle

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards took a moment to honor the beloved stars who died this past year.

During the In Memoriam, the awards show honored actors, actresses, and members of the entertainment industry who passed away, with Leon Bridges and Jon Batiste performing "River" at Sunday's ceremony.

"Over the past year, we have lost so many of our loved ones," Uzo Aduba said in her introduction. "But we treasure our memory of each of them and we rejoice in having them in our lives."

The stars who were honored included Saturday Night Live's Norm Macdonald as well as Michael K. Williams, Ed Asner, Olympia Dukakis, Christopher Plummer, Dustin Diamond, Cloris Leachman and Cicely Tyson.

Larry King, Jessica Walter, Alex Trebek, Charlie Robinson, Hal Holbrook, Norm Crosby, Helen McCrory were also included in the tribute.

Macdonald died on Sept. 14 at the age of 61 after a private nine-year struggle with cancer, a rep for the actor confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

The comedian joined SNL in 1993 after being noticed by the show's creator, Lorne Michaels, while on Roseanne. He became well-known for his impressions of Burt Reynolds, Bob Dole, Larry King, David Letterman and Quentin Tarantino, among others.

Williams, who was best known for his roles in Boardwalk Empire, The Wire and Lovecraft Country, was found dead at his Brooklyn home earlier this month. He was 54.

The five-time Emmy Award nominee was found at around 2 p.m. in his Brooklyn penthouse apartment, a source from the NYPD told PEOPLE.

"It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams," a rep for Williams told PEOPLE at the time. "They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live on CBS.